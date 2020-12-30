City Council votes down Board of Health language changes, DCHS employees respond to allegations

Fremont City Council turned down potential changes to the city’s Municipal Code regarding the role of the Fremont Board of Health during its Tuesday meeting.
The resolution was introduced by Councilmember Brad Yerger for first reading. He said the amendments would have “further clarified” the relationship between the local board and council.
The proposed amendments by Yerger struck a paragraph outlining the board’s ability to adopt rules and regulations toward the purpose of “promoting the health and safety of the residents of the city.”
Much of that same language is included in the modified paragraph introduced in Yerger’s amendment. However, Yerger’s proposed language allows for adoption of such rules and regulations by either the Board of Health or City Council.
The proposed resolution was initially introduced during the previous council meeting on Dec. 8, but was ultimately continued to the Dec. 29 meeting.
Yerger said the amendments allow council to hold some discussion on matters related to the Board of Health.
“Part of the reason for thinking that this was necessary was that other cities approached their health mandates or health directives in a slightly different fashion than we did by offering much more public comment, much more council debate and participation,” he said.
The proposed changes stem from a citywide directive mandating mask usage issued by the Board of Health on Nov. 27.
Three days prior, council voted to table a resolution aimed at kickstarting discussion about the possibility of a mandate in Fremont.
Yerger was one of five councilmembers who voted in favor of the motion to table discussion, saying he believed council should not show support for a mandate before first receiving a recommendation from the Board of Health.
“I’m concerned that we would send a directive over to the Board of Health with a pre-vote that says we’re in favor of something because we sent it to you,” he said during the Nov. 24 meeting. “I think it should be the other way around. They should evaluate and come with a recommendation.”
During the Dec. 8 council meeting, Yerger said the proposed amendments to the municipal code were an attempt to “delineate” the board’s role in conjunction with that of council.
“My attempt here in trying to improve on the language that we have is to help better delineate what the Board of Health does, when they do it, what the council does and when we do it, etc., so that we would be working in tandem,” Yerger said during the Dec. 8 meeting.
On Tuesday, Yerger said there may be times when city council may want to take action without first seeking a recommendation from the Board of Health. He said council could have done that with the resolution before it in November, but city code wasn’t clear enough at the time.
“And so this is an attempt to try and modify that and to make sure that it’s clear,” he said. “They’re not substantive, they’re still in accordance with state law, but it does give council some flexibility there to at least have some debate and some public input on these matters.”
Councilmember Vern Gibson agreed with Yerger’s interpretation of city code to an extent. However, he didn’t agree with the timing of the resolution, saying making changes to health codes in the middle of a pandemic is the wrong move.
“I think we should put this off, hope things will get better and then some of that language, I think, can be considered by us,” he said.
Councilmember Michael Kuhns agreed with Gibson, saying now is not the time to make modifications to the city’s health codes.
“We should give the Board of Health the power they have already had,” he said.
Councilmember Sally Ganem said council gave the board the opportunity to act in November by seeking out its recommendation.
“We asked them for their input and to make a decision and they did with a lot of input,” she said. “ ... They did reach out to 22 of our partners and, granted, they are more special interest groups like the hospital and chamber, I understand that, but there was quite a bit of input.”
She added that the board had no responsibility to return to council with a recommendation.
“They didn’t need to come back and relate to us again,” she said. “There was a directive and it appears to be working well. I don’t see changing something that is working for Fremont.”
Yerger said the proposed amendments were not meant to take away any statutory power provided to the Board of Health. He said the goal of the changes was to allow for council to take action on issues without a recommendation from the board.
“It certainly doesn’t diminish anything that the Board of Health is doing, has done or might do in the future,” he said. “It just opens the door for council to take action on these matters itself and that would seem to be appropriate. We’d be doing so in a more public forum where public input typically is given.”
Councilmember Glen Ellis agreed with Yerger. He didn’t believe the proposed changes would take away from the power of the board. More so, Ellis expressed his disappointment with what he believed was a lack of public input through the process of the mandate.
“I saw public input in Papillion, Norfolk and they had multiple open public meetings, they had public input and there was pretty much no public input,” he said. “We had our Board of Health meet with no public access and made a decision. And so that’s where I think just some clarification on our part as far as changing our municipal code just a little bit.”
City Attorney Pat Sullivan said the Nov. 27 Board of Health meeting was a public meeting open to comment.
Ellis said that, while the meeting was public, there was no opportunity for individuals to speak during the meeting.
“So that was a little bit of frustration,” he said. “I sent people there saying that, ‘yes, it’s a public meeting,’ but at no time was the public ever asked for comment.”
A motion to approve the resolution for first reading was introduced by Yerger and seconded by Ellis, but failed on a 2-6 vote. Yerger and Ellis were the only individuals who voted in favor of the resolution.
In other news, several employees of the Dodge County Humane Society spoke out during public comment against the ongoing investigation into potential contract violations between the humane society and the City of Fremont and the treatment of employees during the last nine months.
DCHS Board President Jamie Parsons said 2020 had been a challenging year for the humane society, sparked by an incident in April that turned into a “nightmare” for the business and its executive director, Tamar Reed.
In May, protestors surrounded the humane society calling on Reed to step down following the confiscation and eventual return of a 10-year-old black Labrador retriever in late April.
Parsons said the protests and ensuing conflicts throughout the year have negatively impacted staff at the humane society.
“During the protests and last year, we’ve had staffers that have been absolutely petrified to go to work,” she said.
During the past year-and-a-half, DCHS has been visited twice by The Nebraska Department of Agriculture for routine inspections. Both inspections found the humane society to be in compliance.
In early May, council had a special meeting to discuss the city’s animal control contract following requests from numerous Fremont citizens.
During that meeting, council approved an item to appoint a citizen-led advisory board to investigate any potential contract violations.
In September, the advisory board recommended several potential violations to council, ranging from inconsistencies with the humane society’s monthly report to clarifying what records and reporting intervals are required for DCHS.
Those findings were later referred to the city’s legal counsel during a council meeting in late September.
Parsons said the DCHS board has spent hours replying to city attorneys’ requests and working through each line item of the humane society’s contract.
“And there are a lot of things that we haven’t been getting to you, but at the same time, what are they? Because, a lot of the things that are supposed to be prescribed by the city has never been prescribed,” she said. “There has never been a sit-down conversation, a memorandum of understanding or anything of that nature so that we can all be on the same page and collectively work together.”
If the city’s contract with DCHS is compromised, Parsons said she is afraid for the future of the 50-plus animals currently being sheltered at the facility.
“We simply cannot continue to care for these animals if we don’t have the funding for them,” she said.
Reed also spoke during public comment, underlining Parson’s claims of staff being unfairly treated by the public.
“What is it going to take for the city and the police to make DCHS a priority and to protect our staff as well as all the other community members in Fremont,” she said. “We are here to assist the police in animal control and to uphold the city ordinances for you, the city council.”
However, Reed said the humane society will not be antagonized simply for doing its job.
“We are not here to be bullied or attacked every time we respond to a call,” she said. “We currently hold the contract and we are here to perform animal control, however, that’s not possible when other rescues or other individuals just continue to harass us and bully us as they do.”