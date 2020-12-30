City Council votes down Board of Health language changes, DCHS employees respond to allegations

The proposed changes stem from a citywide directive mandating mask usage issued by the Board of Health on Nov. 27.

Three days prior, council voted to table a resolution aimed at kickstarting discussion about the possibility of a mandate in Fremont.

Yerger was one of five councilmembers who voted in favor of the motion to table discussion, saying he believed council should not show support for a mandate before first receiving a recommendation from the Board of Health.

“I’m concerned that we would send a directive over to the Board of Health with a pre-vote that says we’re in favor of something because we sent it to you,” he said during the Nov. 24 meeting. “I think it should be the other way around. They should evaluate and come with a recommendation.”

During the Dec. 8 council meeting, Yerger said the proposed amendments to the municipal code were an attempt to “delineate” the board’s role in conjunction with that of council.

“My attempt here in trying to improve on the language that we have is to help better delineate what the Board of Health does, when they do it, what the council does and when we do it, etc., so that we would be working in tandem,” Yerger said during the Dec. 8 meeting.