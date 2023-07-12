The City of Fremont has entered into court-approved arbitration talks with a Michigan-based construction firm which filed a lawsuit against the city in mid-May for alleged unpaid costs for the upgrades and expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Weiss Construction Co., LLC, of Michigan, which also goes by the business name PWC Public Works Constructors, is seeking more than $6.5 million in assorted damages in the lawsuit, according to court documents filed in Dodge County Court on May 15. The firm’s attorneys allege that the city breached a 2018 contract related to a construction contract for the expansion of the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.

According to a May 17 order from Dodge County Judge Geoffrey Hall, he found that the City of Fremont and the company had agreed to a contract to construct the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Anaerobic System.

“The agreement provides that all disputes between the City and PWC will be decided by arbitration in accordance with the rules of the City selected Arbitration Agency. The agreement further provides that the agreement between the City and PWC to arbitrate all disputes will be specifically enforceable under the prevailing law of any court having jurisdiction,” Hall wrote.

“The court hereby finds and orders (that the) plaintiff’s Motion to Stay Pending Arbitration is Granted. The parties must resolve their disputes through arbitration and the above-captioned action is stayed pending completion of the arbitration.”

Weiss, also known as PWC, was hired in May 2018 to lead an expansion project of the city’s wastewater treatment facility in anticipation of the increased wastewater flows into the facility and at the time, new requirements regarding ammonia levels.

The new “lagoons” where wastewater is stored to be treated were completed in 2020. The three new lagoons were designed to take in waste from Lincoln Premium Poultry and WholeStone Farms. The expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant was not solely due to the two slaughterhouses, but was also needed due to new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requirements on ammonia limits.

Construction on the lagoons started in May 2018, but was paused after plans for Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry to bring a processing plant to Fremont became more realized. The flooding of Spring 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic also led to delays in the project.

Weiss Construction, which also goes by the name Public Works Constructors, had done previous similar projects in the Detroit region.

The Fremont City Council was briefed on the lawsuit during a closed executive session of the council at the end of the May 30 council meeting. On May 31, Fremont City Attorney Travis Jacott declined to comment on the lawsuit, noting the litigation was pending.

Attempts to contact the law firm representing Weiss Construction — Woods Aitken LLP, of Lincoln — have been unsuccessful.

The lawsuit stems from an April 2018 contract approved by the Fremont City Council for $14.9 million, of which $10 million was going to be funded by, “industries that flow to the lagoons,” stated Troy Schaben, then assistant city administrator for utilities.

As part of the contract agreement, Weiss Construction would work in conjunction with a second company subcontractor chosen by the city to do some of the project’s more specific construction elements. That firm — DMT Clear Gas Solutions, LLC. — was expected to do work valued within the overall contract at $2.5 million.

In the lawsuit, attorneys claim that Weiss officials, “did not select” DMT as a partner and that after their company was awarded the project, “DMT could not or would not complete the required scope of work, would not complete the work in a good and workmanlike manner, would not complete the work within budget, and would not complete the work on time.”

Attorneys for Weiss claim that officials from the Michigan construction firm repeatedly informed officials at the City of Fremont of the alleged lack of progress and “foregoing failures” of the firm DMT. Those failures, they claim, led to delays to the project progress as well as Weiss doing the work that had been tasked to DMT, “at a great and unanticipated expense” to their firm.

The lawsuit cites three claims for relief, with attorneys alleging the City of Fremont breached the contract with the company; that the city benefitted from unjust enrichment; and that the city allegedly violated the Nebraska Construction Prompt Pay Act.