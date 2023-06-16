The renovation and expansion project of Keene Memorial Library is facing a funding conundrum — being short more than $3 million needed to pay for the project — Library Director Laura England-Biggs told members of the Fremont City Council on Tuesday, June 13.

Although the project is, “on time and on budget,” at the moment, England-Biggs told the council, city officials are proposing estimated cuts to assorted elements of the project costing between $387,000 and $519,000 in both combined “hard” and “soft” expenses.

She also explained how library and city officials planned to continue fundraising efforts to close the gap.

“We have come a long way since 2018 when the voters passed the bond initiative by 67% for $2 million. I am happy to report that we are on time and on budget,” England-Biggs said. “We do have a deficit, which is the red section of the (agenda page 399).”

In the pie chart England-Biggs referred council members to, the still-needed money to complete the library project totaled $3.111 million, which is more than 28% of the total cost of the project.

Potential hard costs cuts listed by officials totaled between $382,000 and $482,000 and included areas of “low voltage;” door access and security cameras; AV (audio-visual) allowance; FFE (furniture, fixtures, equipment) allowance; IT (information technology) equipment; artwork; signage; office equipment and other costs.

Soft costs cuts proposed totaled between $5,000 and $35,000 and included the areas of “legal allowance;” printing; moving; marketing; and miscellaneous expenses.

The maximum cost of the entire project is $10.75 million, she said, with $7.656 million already received or pledged, she explained.

“The furniture, fixtures and equipment is where we see the most cost reductions,” England-Biggs said. “We are looking for efficiencies and cost reductions at every turn.”

England-Biggs said fundraising has been a large part of the process for the library renovation and expansion project, and said more than 20 grants had been applied for, which yielded the city $2.27 million in funds.

At the city level, she said during the past three years, more than $47,000 has been raised from 144 gracious donors participating in the Fremont Area Big Give. Forty-five memorial bricks have also been sold, raising more than $11,000. More than 350 individual donors and 22 businesses and other organizations have also donated to the project.

In all, more than $4.387 million has been raised for the project, she added.

Part of the $3.111 million gap was due to the city not being selected to receive a requested $1.125 million Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF) grant from the State of Nebraska, which officials learned of in April.

“Most of that (fundraising) work has been done by a small team of first-time fundraisers, including myself, Linda McClain, Mayor (Joey) Spellerberg and the Friends of Keene Memorial Library,” she said. “And we’re not done.”

That fundraising will continue, she explained, in several manners. Letters will be drafted and mailed to major donors with an update on the project and requests for additional donations. There will also be a “sneak peek” social event, “showcase the results of philanthropy and to encourage further donations.”

Staff report provides more details

A staff report prepared for the council went into specific details about the renovation and expansion of the city library, including providing details on the costs for the project as it evolved.

“The City of Fremont passed a $2 million bond issue to support the renovation and expansion of Keene Memorial Library in May 2018. An architect was hired and initial drawings completed. Preliminary costs were figured at $10- 12 million. The community was not receptive to that initial design, and the Library committee went back to the drawing board,” city officials stated in the staff report.

“A second round of interviews was conducted and Spangenberg Phillips Tice was engaged to reimagine the project, which is the design being executed by MCL Construction at this time. The original cost projections from Tetrad Property Group, now Rainwood Development Partners, on this second design were $7,192,800 for the construction, $1,310,000 for Hard Costs and $900,424 for Soft Costs.

In the report, city and library officials explained that the flooding of 2019 as well as the COVID-19 pandemic caused an increase in the price tag for the construction portion of the project.

“The Guaranteed Maximum Price set by MCL in November 2022 is $8,569,209 for the construction. Hard Costs remain the same but soft costs were revised down to $888, 488,” officials stated in the staff report. “Hard and Soft Costs are being evaluated again for any cuts (or) cost reductions and an updated project estimate will be brought to the Council on Tuesday night June 13.”

During the June 13 council meeting, City Administrator Jody Sanders said that the guaranteed maximum price set with MCL Construction, “is a commitment the city made,” noting that hard costs reduction proposals will come before the city council in the future as individual separate contracts are presented.

According to the staff report, to date, a total of $7,656,311 in funds have either been committed to the project or received.

A list of donors to the library renovation and expansion project was obtained by the Fremont Tribune via a public records request to the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Some of the donations pledged to the project have yet to be dispersed by foundations or organizations, with some larger gifts not being paid to the city until the project construction is fully completed. Other donors made pledges over a period of several years with segmented payments.

After England-Biggs presentation, Spellerberg expressed his deep gratitude to all donors as well as the library staff and others involved in fundraising for the project.

“I just want express my gratitude to you, Laura and Linda and the whole team. Fundraising is hard work, very hard work. We when we started out, we had the bond issue and a gap,” Spellerberg said. “You’re looking at $7 to $8 million to get this project going and off the ground. It was phone calls and meetings and events and hours and hours of grant writing by you and Linda. Just the effort and support of getting that off the ground, it took community support to get there.

“To be able to drive by there, and see the progress being made, and to know the long-term community impact that new library is going to have on Fremont for decades, it is something that all of us in this community should be proud of,’ he added. “I just want to say thank you for all the hard work you’ve put in.”