The City of Fremont posted on their social media pages a reminder that residents are required to obey the city’s ordinance regarding fireworks, and that safety should always be a top priority.

In a Facebook post to the Fremont Police Department’s page, a reminder about Ordinance 5645 was posted. The ordinance was approved by the Fremont City Council on May 30 at the urging of Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem and revised the times firework can be discharged.

Under the changes, on the dates June 27 through July 3, fireworks can only be set off from noon through 11: p.m. On July 4, the ordinance allows fireworks to be discharged from 8 a.m. to midnight.

The Fremont Fire Department also included fireworks safety recommendations in the post, stating that safety and preventing any fires that may result from the use of fireworks should be the top priority of celebrants.

Among the safety recommendations were the following tips: supervise children at all times when igniting fireworks; keep a bucket of water and if possible, a fire extinguisher, easily available when blasting off fireworks; do not attempt to re-ignite a dud fuse on a failed firework; before placing a fireworks device or debris into the trash, soak it in water or spray it with water as a precaution; and do not use or ignite fireworks in any manner when under the influence of alcohol or any illegal substances.