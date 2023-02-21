Former city council member Brad Yerger asked that a consent agenda item on the paying of city bills be pulled during the Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting of the city council, specifically so he could question the city’s burgeoning legal costs.

Yerger said he had done research and been, “monitoring (legal) claims for several months,” and wanted answer as to why the city spent $475,000 in legal fees in the 2022 calendar year when the city’s contract with law firm Adams & Sullivan only allowed for $440,000 to be spent.

That extra $35,000 in fees, Yerger argued, should have gone before the council and been voted on in his opinion.

“I don’t see anywhere the council approved adding to the budget,” Yerger said. “That is a major failure for the law firm and the city.”

Current council members Paul Von Behren and Glen Ellis also questioned the legal expenditures, both agreeing with Yerger that the amount spent was more than the city agreed to in a contract with Adams & Sullivan.

“There was a contract that said it would never go over,” Ellis noted.

Von Behren said he was, “puzzled why we even have a contract.”

City Administrator Jody Sanders attempted to explain the issue to Yerger, Ellis, Von Behren and others, telling those present that the only thing that mattered was that the overall city budget amount was not surpassed, and that overages to the legal contract with Adams & Sullivan were covered by other funds in the overall city budget.

“The city does not budget for individual contracts,” Sanders noted. “We did not exceed our budget for all the places we had in the legal budget. We have hundreds, maybe thousands, of contracts that maybe go over or come (in) under (budget).”

Sanders also explained that monies from funds such as the human resources department budget, the utilities department budget and other city departments could be utilized to cover an overage in the legal expenses category.

One issue that arose from the discussion was the status of legal payments to current Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

Kobach, a conservative attorney who was previously Kansas’ Secretary of State, is technically on retainer for the City of Fremont to help defend Fremont’s controversial ordinance that bans renting residential properties to undocumented or illegal immigrants. The ordinance requires landlords to only rent to tenants who have a proof of residency permit with the city that proves their citizenship or immigration status.

Sanders said Kobach’s $10,000 annual retainer fee has not been paid, a claim which was contested by Yerger and others.

“I don’t know if anyone has been in contact with him,” Sanders replied in response to questions on the agreement.

La Hacienda has liquor license request approved

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant had its request for a Class IK liquor license approved by the Fremont City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 14, following a very brief public hearing.

Located at 3140 E. Elk Lane in Fremont, the restaurant serves up classic Mexican dishes and appetizers for hungry customers.