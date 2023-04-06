City of Fremont hosting open house April 12

Local residents can learn more about all that the City of Fremont does for the community during an open house scheduled for 2-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 12.

According to a press release from officials at the City of Fremont, the open house Wednesday is slated to be hosted in the Christensen Field Main Arena.

“Community members are encouraged to come learn about different departments, meet team members, learn about what we do, and what opportunities are available to work within the city,” stated Angie Olson, grants coordinator for the city. “Departments will have activities and information to share including how Fremont’s water (and) sewer and wastewater systems operate, energy conservation and LED vs incandescent light bulbs, upcoming library programming, and storm water permitting and pollution control.”

Part-time job fair April 6Those seeking some extra income this year might find the opportunity they’re seeking at a part-time job fair slated for today, Wednesday, April 6.

The job fair is being hosted at Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday. The focus is part-time jobs, and according to a press release from officials at Fremont Public Schools, hundreds of students will be on hand seeking job opportunities.

—Compiled By Jeff Forward