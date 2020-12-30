City of Fremont to apply for CDBG grants on behalf of local nonprofit in attempt to fuel renovations

The City of Fremont is moving forward with applications for Community Development Block Grants on the behalf of area non-profit Care Corps' LifeHouse aimed toward renovations and upgrades to the organization's men's emergency shelter and food pantry.
Fremont City Council approved both resolutions granting the city permission to apply for the grants on behalf of LifeHouse for the projects.
The current men's wing at LifeHouse is designed to house up to 20 individuals at one time, but only has one communal restroom. Julie Sleister, executive managing director at LifeHouse, said the wing has been forced to operate at limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the requested $485,000 of CDBG Emergent Threat Funds, issued in response to the pandemic, would go toward adding a second restroom, additional room and separate administrative building to provide additional space for staff.
"Currently we're running at 50% to 75%, but even then they're all sharing one bathroom and I think, for safety purposes and being able to socially distance, we need a second bathroom," Sleister said.
A separate application calling for an additional $485,000 would fund the organization's efforts to remodel its food pantry in the wake of the pandemic.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the pantry has seen a 45% increase in demand, according to a staff report submitted by Grant Coordinator Lottie Mitchell.
Remodeling the pantry would allow for more food to be stored, more space for volunteers and patrons while maintaining social distancing protocols and help LifeHouse meet community demand during the pandemic, according to the report.
"We really don't have any room for social distancing," Sleister said.
When the pantry first began operating, Sleister said people would be able to stand in line inside the building while waiting to be served. In light of the pandemic, individuals have been asked to stand outside to maintain social distancing protocols.
"With the weather, that's not conducive to people to want to stand out in the cold and wait in line," she said. "So, the remodel of the pantry would allow for us to have proper social distancing for people outside of the elements."
The funds could also lead to other innovations within the pantry down the road, including a test kitchen and drive-thru service.
Mitchell said it can typically take upward of six to nine months before CDBG grant applications are approved. However, she said approvals may be on the fast track due to the pandemic.
"We know there's an urgency in getting the projects funded and secured," she said.
This is the first partnership between the City of Fremont and a local non-profit to complete an application for CDBG funding during the pandemic.
Mitchell said the city is excited to help nonprofits secure much-needed funds amid the pandemic.
"We want to help, we don't want to hinder," she told the Tribune. "So we're happy to be the conduit to these funds."
Sleister said LifeHouse would not be able to fund these projects without help from these CDBG funds.
"This gives us the opportunity to make the changes that need to be made, anyway, and to continue to serve the people in our community and to keep everybody safe," she said.
Sleister added that potential renovations may also help the organization bring its volunteer base back up after a sharp decrease due to the pandemic.
Since COVID-19 began impacting the community, she said volunteer numbers for LifeHouse has dropped by 80%.
"Not only will we be able to continue to work with the people in our community who are suffering from poverty, but we'll be able to bring our volunteers back and that makes people feel good, too. It's good for the community."