City of Fremont to apply for CDBG grants on behalf of local nonprofit in attempt to fuel renovations

Remodeling the pantry would allow for more food to be stored, more space for volunteers and patrons while maintaining social distancing protocols and help LifeHouse meet community demand during the pandemic, according to the report.

"We really don't have any room for social distancing," Sleister said.

When the pantry first began operating, Sleister said people would be able to stand in line inside the building while waiting to be served. In light of the pandemic, individuals have been asked to stand outside to maintain social distancing protocols.

"With the weather, that's not conducive to people to want to stand out in the cold and wait in line," she said. "So, the remodel of the pantry would allow for us to have proper social distancing for people outside of the elements."

The funds could also lead to other innovations within the pantry down the road, including a test kitchen and drive-thru service.

Mitchell said it can typically take upward of six to nine months before CDBG grant applications are approved. However, she said approvals may be on the fast track due to the pandemic.

"We know there's an urgency in getting the projects funded and secured," she said.