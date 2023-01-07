City planning processes not informal, director says

Allegations that the Fremont Planning Commission was engaging in improper and incomplete documentation of plans and not following the state’s open meetings law made by a resident of Fremont during the Dec. 27 meeting of the Fremont City Council were inaccurate and disappointing, the city’s planning director told the Fremont Tribune.

Jennifer Dam, Fremont’s planning director, said the extensive comments by local resident Steven Ray during the public comment portion of the final meeting of 2022 on Dec. 27 were misleading, inaccurate and could make the public confused about the planning process.

“I would characterize (Ray’s comments) as a lack of understanding on his part,” Dam said on Jan. 5. (The comments) were inaccurate.”

Ray’s complaints at the Dec. 27 meeting included allegations that two business representatives seeking to have various site plans approved at the Dec. 19 Planning Commission meeting had supposedly not given commissioners official paper copies of their site plans, and also that the minutes from the commission’s meetings were not being given to the Fremont City Council.

Ray asked that the council reject the two issues if the items were on their agenda for possible approval, and asked city officials to request that the members of the Planning Commission give more thorough, complete and accurate paper copies of all plans to council members so elected officials know what they are voting on.

“You’re going to be getting a couple of things from the planning commission from when they met last week. I don’t know how they can pass them,” Ray told council members. “They did not have a total plan, the people that were wanting things done. The Planning Commission told them they were going to work with them, but there was no plans.”

Ray said anyone who goes to the Planning Commission with requests for any building or landscaping type of plan approvals, changes or waivers should be required to present the plans in official, paper or electronic document format so the public, council and commission members will have a record of the plans.

“At the meeting, (planning commissioners) said they would work with them and (petitioners) gave oral plans. (There was) no (paper) plan in front of them and they passed it. That is now going to come to you,” Ray added. “Tell them you would like some notes, some minutes from their meetings. You need to be informed. I see no reason why they cannot forward (meeting) minutes to you. I encourage you to see what’s going on there.”

Dam said Ray’s claims that petitioners to the Planning Commission were not providing paper or electronic version of plans was inaccurate, noting that the officials who submitted requests for the two agenda items he specifically referred to had already given the commission paper versions of their proposals.

“One was a waiver of landscaping that was requested,” Dam said. “There was a plan for that attached with it. The applicant has since submitted in paper a revised plan.”

As for the meeting notes or minutes, Dam admitted that the Planning Commission meeting minutes are not formally sent to city council members, but she said the minutes are attached and posted to each Planning Commission meeting agenda after their approval for the public to see and review.

Dam also said the city council has full access in any staff reports to all paper-version of plans and designs for any Planning Commission item they may have to consider at the council level. She noted that requests for waivers to landscaping requirements do not get reviewed by the city council.

“The (Nebraska) Open Meetings Act requires minutes to be posted within 10 business days of the meeting. We have meeting minutes available for review at the city offices, although they are not always posted to the website, but that is not required under the act,” Dam said.

Ray’s criticisms came the same night a controversial agenda item was before the city council, a proposal to limit the public’s ability to comment on council consent agenda items. However, that proposal was never discussed nor voted on after it was removed from the agenda by the council in a 6-2 vote.

One of the critics of the proposal was former council member Brad Yerger, who has during the past several years criticized the city staff and his fellow council members for a lack of specificity or depth that he believes is required on resolutions, agenda items and meeting minutes.

Dam did admit that sometimes, it takes longer than expected for her to compile the minutes from the planning commission meetings, but she always does it and complies with state law.

“I’m a department of one, so I’ve got a lot of balls in the air,” she added, referring to other job duties.

Dam said while she respects the right to make public comments, when false information is stated and presented as factual when it is not, that can be problematic. The comments from the public are recorded on video and posted to the city’s YouTube page for viewing by the public.

“It is disappointing and frustrating,” Dam said of false comments.

Attempts to reach Ray on Jan. 6 were unsuccessful.