The city-owned railroad track crossing on South Johnson Road, north of the main Union Pacific crossing, has been fully repaired, city officials confirmed on June 9.

Justin Zetterman, the director of public works for Fremont, said private contractors spent about four hours on Thursday, June 8, repairing the crossing, which is about 10 yards north of the Union Pacific railroad crossing on South Johnson Road.

“The crossing had deteriorated to a bad point and it needed to be repaired,” Zetterman said. “(The crossing) is part of the side tracks we use for coal. It is not used by the Union Pacific. It is our track and it was ours to repair.”

Zetterman said the exposed railroad tie spikes were either replaced or ground down to be level with the new creosote wood planks at the crossing. Before the repairs, the old railroad spikes were sticking up and had sharp edges, which caused many drivers to veer to avoid tire damage.

The train track crossing at South Johnson Road has been utilized more in the past two weeks because of the closure of the Bell Street viaduct/bridge, which shut down on May 30.

That closure has forced more traffic onto Luther Road and South Johnson Road, both of which cross over railroad tracks. Drivers on Luther Road cross over one set of train tracks while drivers on South Johnson Road cross over two sets of tracks, one the Union Pacific and one the city’s coal delivery tracks.

One resident complained about the state of the tracks during the public comment portion of the May 30 meeting of the Fremont City Council, but Zetterman said city officials knew the coal-bearing train crossing needed to be repaired before the comments on May 30.

“We were already in the process of lining up the contractors to get the work done,” he said.

As for the Bell Street viaduct/bridge construction project, Zetterman said it is slowly getting underway as massive equipment is brought in to do the estimated seven-months-long repair project.

“They are moving along. No big milestones to report on … construction is underway,” Zetterman said of the bridge work.

The detour around the closed overpass has primarily diverted traffic onto First Street, and Zetterman stressed that semi-trucks and big rigs are not allowed to use First Street.

“We have had a few complaints (about the detour) and we’ve adjusted our message boards to reiterate that large truck traffic should not be on First Street,” he added.