The Fremont Police Department’s favorite pooch patroller was granted his retirement papers on Tuesday night, April 25.

Apollo, the city’s police K-9 dog officer, will leave his post and retire to a life of petting, scratches behind ears and likely copious treats from his new official owner — his longtime handler, Fremont police Officer Brianna Ryan.

The agenda item to vote to approve the retirement of Apollo was removed from the April 25 Fremont City Council meeting consent agenda so council members and others in attendance could celebrate the accomplishments and career of the city’s K-9 officer.

“The dog is 7 and a half years old, and has done its time,” said Fremont Chief of Police Jeff Elliott. “We’ve retired K-9s before, and they always go to their last handler.”

A trained drug dog, Apollo has served on the FPD force since 2017. His first handler was Fremont Officer Dominic Savio, but Apollo later went in 2018 to a new position, with partner Ryan.

During his tenure with the FPD, Apollo was utilized by the III Corps Drug Task Force with investigations; and he was also involved in what’s called School Sniff searches — a search of local school facilities for illegal substances when administrators suspect that drugs may be on a campus.

Ryan was present at the meeting with Apollo and led the police pooch to the front of the council chambers, where the dedicated dog officer got a round of applause.

As the crowd clapped for the brown canine companion, Ryan told the council, “He says, ‘thanks.’”

Proposed fee hikes criticized by GanemWard 4 Council Member Sally Ganem peppered Nick Hansen, the city’s Parks and Recreation Director, with criticism and questions during Tuesday’s meeting after Hansen presented proposed fee and facility use cost hikes to the council.

While no action was taken on the item, the proposed fee hikes in the parks and recreation department as well as the planning department were on the agenda to allow council members to give feedback on the proposed increases.

Looking over the parks and recreation fees presented on a multi-page document by Hansen, Ganem went through numerous areas and cited what she felt were exorbitant increases ranging from 40% to more than 120% increases from last year.

“It just seems out of line a bit for some of these increases,” Ganem said, noting that the cost increases could impact families and residents on fixed incomes or who may not be able to afford the higher costs.

Hansen said for the most part, fees and facility use costs have not been raised in some areas for four to six years, and that due to inflation, the rising cost of supplies as well as labor, the fee increases were necessary. He also noted that the city does not earn a profit with parks and recreation revenue, and more often than not, loses money each year — especially with the city’s swimming pool and splash pad facilities.

“When you don’t change anything for six years, you find yourself in this predicament,” Hansen noted.

The agenda item was continued to a future meeting, and Hansen told the council he will explore some of their concerns related to cost increases.

“I know there have been increased costs,” Ganem added. “I’d rather see you come back on a more regular basis with incremental raises (in fees).”

Two appointments approved

The council in two unanimous 8-0 votes approved two appointments recommended by Mayor Joey Spellerberg.

Maggie Hiatt was appointed to the city’s utility and infrastructure board for a term ending in June 2025. Spellerberg touted Hiatt as a promising young Fremont resident who is a Midland University graduate and also a diplomat for the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.

Dan Weddle was re-appointed to his position on the city’s Civil Service Commission, a move which will see him serve through April 2029.

“I appreciate his service to this board,” Spellerberg said about Weddle.