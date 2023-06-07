Purchases for some new equipment, contracts and buying of other items at the City of Fremont will be a bit easier following changes approved on May 30 by the city council. The new ordinance changed spending limits and some of the requirements in regard to bids, advertising and council approval formerly needed.

The changes were approved in an initial 8-0 council vote. But because changes to city ordinances normally require three readings and three votes, the changes theoretically would not have been in place until late June.

After a request by City Council President Mark Jensen to make the changes immediate, the council voted 7-1 to waive a seconding of the ordinance, and then approved a third reading also with a 7-1 vote. Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis voted no to waive the second reading and also on the third and final reading.

The changes originally had been proposed to the council during the May 9 meeting, however there were numerous questions and concerns raised during that meeting, prompting the city staff to make adjustments to the proposal and bring it back to the council on May 30.

Fremont Utilities Department General Manager Jeff Shanahan told the council he and other city staffers had “cleaned up” the proposal to meet the desires expressed by assorted council members on May 9.

The changes to the ordinance will allow city officials to buy equipment and enter contracts of certain, now higher, price limits without public notices being published, bids and quotes being taken and city council approval for assorted items and contracts at higher amounts than in the past.

Shanahan said the changes were needed to allow the city’s assorted officials and departments to better purchase what are often regular, routine and needed pieces of equipment or enter into contracts for products or services that can be delayed by going through the process of publication, bids and council approval. The market for such items has changed, he said, making the lower price limitations problematic for items needed quicker than the old process allowed.

In response to a question about the specifics of the changes being used by city staff from Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren, Shanahan provided an explanation.

“An example is, we tried to buy a server for the IT Department and we did the budgeting for that server and it was $22,000 or something like that. We went to purchase it, and it was $32,000. Well, we can’t exceed $30,000 without an emergency declaration or something,’ Shanahan said. “Then we wrote a spec, advertised for bids — you need to advertise it in the paper — waited three weeks, and waited for the bids and then didn’t get any. Then, we couldn’t buy it. That is where this (change) would really help us.”

Former council member Brad Yerger addressed the issue to the council during public comment for more than five minutes, calling the proposal somewhat unneeded and problematic. He also suggested numerous amendments to the ordinance he thought were needed. None of his suggestions were adopted by the council.

Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders quashed any criticisms of the changes, as well as rejected claims the new price limits and requirements would lead to possibly irresponsible purchasing.

“Really expensive (items) would require the public bidding process (as before). The same pick-ups and everything we currently are buying, we are buying them on state contracts … looking for the best price,” Sanders said. “We are still internally requiring quotes be obtained. The last thing we want to say to vendors, is, ‘hey, open house, just send us your bill and we’ll pay it.’ We do that now. We will ask for quotes even on smaller things, simply because we know it makes a difference when they quote us a price.”

Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan said he fully trusted the city staff to make responsible purchases, making a motion to approve the amended ordinance.

“I agree, it is a sad fact of inflation and supply chain demand, and other excuses. The fact is, $30,000 does not cut it anymore,” Vaughan said. “I have full faith in our city and utility staff to spend this money wisely. There are still caps in place that if something is really, really expensive, it comes to us.”

Under the changes OK’d on May 30, the requirements for “Formal Contract Procedure and Public Notice” were amended to allow the purchase or signing of, “Any formal written contract for supplies, equipment, commodities, or services, excluding equipment and parts for Electrical Generating Units,” up to $100,000 without approval by the city council.

According to a staff report, anything, “that exceeds $100,000 unless otherwise restricted by State of Nebraska statute must be approved by the City Council after having been advertised publicly for a period no less than 21 days prior to the date of approval by the council.”

The prior limit for such contracts and purchases was $30,000.

In the area of “Requests for Quotes,” the new amended requirements dealing with the, “purchase of any supplies, equipment, commodities, or services totaling less than $50,000 — or $120,000 for equipment and parts for Electrical Generating units and more than $1,000 shall require solicitation of quotes from no less than three different sources. The purchase of any supplies, equipment, commodities, or services totaling more than $50,000 to $100,000 shall require solicitation of quotes from no less than three different sources and approval by City Council.”

And, the changes included Requests for Proposals contracts exceeding $50,000, “unless otherwise restricted by State of Nebraska statute, must be approved by the City Council.”