The Fremont City Council unanimously approved at its May 30 meeting purchasing a modular office building to help house employees of the city’s Electrical Engineering Department.

Under the contract approved with Eagle Creek Modular Solutions, Inc., the city will pay more than $298,000 for the 36-foot by 60-foot building, which has 2,160 square feet of space.

Troy Schaben, the city’s assistant general manager of the Fremont Department of Utilities, spoke to the council on the item, stating the city’s Electrical Engineering Department needed the space. The modular office is akin to a school-utilized modular classroom, but is fancier, he noted.

“This is for a modular office at the warehouse facilities, just across from the power plant. The Electric Engineering Department used to be located in (the Municipal) building on the third floor. They were making four of five trips a day to the warehouse, because they work with those guys, so in 2018, they moved to the warehouse,” Schaben explained.

“They were initially put in the same area as the distribution employees, and it was very, very cramped. The distribution employees moved to a hallway. The Electrical Engineering employees work in there. Their desks are very small, and their job requires them to deal with printouts that are large in size. They are too cramped in there.”

“This is the least expensive option we could find,” Schaben added.

In a staff report, Schaben noted that, “future plans were to expand the Warehouse Building via building addition or build another facility on site to house the additional department.

“In terms of useable office space, the Warehouse is at or beyond capacity. Electrical Engineering has had to combine work spaces, leaving little to no space for plans review and assembly tables, drawing and record storage, meeting areas,” Schaben stated in the staff report. “The space has constant traffic with the daily activities of dozens of service personnel which is disruptive to typical office activities, and phone conversations, meetings with customers and vendors.”

Schaben told the council during the May 30 meeting that it would take two to three years to finish construction on a theoretical expanded building and cost up to $3 million, so the purchasing of the modular offices structure was seen as a faster solution to the over-crowding in the warehouse.

“The modular office facility would be located within existing green space on the south side of the Warehouse building, just east of the main entrance. This would allow for easy access between the two facilities. The facility would contain a small conference space, which could be used by other departments when necessary for the same purposes,” Schaben wrote in the staff report. “This facility would have the added benefit of returning space to other departments, allowing them to grow in the future.”