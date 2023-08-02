Nearly half the city included in the project area

That the city’s streets and sewers need fixed isn’t a mystery, but how to pay for needed repairs has been.

Tekamah City Council took a first step in solving that mystery Thursday night.

In passing Resolution 2023-06, the council made it possible to start collecting a portion of property tax in the affected area that will be used to pay for infrastructure repairs in the area, under a process known as tax increment financing,

In essence, any increase in value can be captured to pay for development in a defined area.

Although the areas in question, known as Development Areas 2 and 3, have been known since a comprehensive plan was adopted in 2019, city officials only recently learned that any documents to start collecting TIF money have to be filed by Aug. 1.

“We should have been doing this since 2019,” council member Kelly Adamson said, “we just didn’t take it anywhere.”

The two area cover most of the south half of town. Area 2 is generally bounded by N Street on the north, F Street on the south, 8th and 10th streets on the east and 12th Street on the west.

Area 3 is bounded by H Street on the north, B Street on the south, 14th on the east and 17th on the west.

Meeting the Aug. 1 deadline means the city can use the 2022 tax year as a baseline. It also means the city can take advantage of one of the largest years for valuation increases in recent memory. Some parcels in the city are slated to see values increase by as much as 50 percent. County Assessor Katie Hart said that while not every parcel is increasing by half, every parcel in town is showing an increase. Official valuations must be released to taxing bodies by Aug. 20.

The TIF formula works like this. If, for example, a property within one of the TIF areas is valued at $100,000 for the 2022 tax year and the city general fund tax rate is 45 cents per $100 of valuation, the maximum under state law, the owner would pay $450 in property tax to support the city’s general fund. For 2023, that property may be worth $150,000. If the city adopts a 45-cent tax rate as part of the new budget that will be adopted sometime in the next several weeks, the tax bill on the property goes up to $675. The additional $225 is then skimmed off the top and placed into a dedicated fund that would be used to pay for development in the TIF area.