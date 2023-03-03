In an article published in the March 3, 2023, Fremont Tribune, information provided by the Fremont Public Schools was inaccurately interpreted in the news article. Law enforcement investigators and FPS district officials do not know who owned the device or cell phone from which an image of SRO James Butts was transmitted to students. FPS officials also said it is not known if James Butts denied being the owner of the device.
CLARIFICATION
Related to this story
Most Popular
- A clarification was added to this article at 12:56 p.m., Friday, March 3
A former Fremont Police Department sergeant left the employment of the city on Dec. 1, 2020, after being accused of the alleged sexual assault…
Beginning Thursday, March 2, for two days, southbound U.S. Highway 275 traffic will be bypassed to the off-ramp and returning on-ramp at the n…
Fremont man arrested for child abuse
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at 9:37 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 1000 block of North C Street.