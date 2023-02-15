In an article on mental health response by the Fremont Police Department published on Tuesday, Feb. 14, a comment from Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott was accidently deleted due to a computer glitch. Elliott also said as chief, he has not witnessed nor seen an increase in mental health-related incidents in the past few years.
CLARIFICATION
