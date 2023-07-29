Education

A variety of educational options exist for students in Fremont.

Fremont Public Schools offers elementary education for kindergarten through fourth grades. Johnson Crossing Academic Center houses the district’s fifth and sixth grades. Fremont Middle School houses students in grades seventh and eighth and students in grades ninth-12 attend Fremont High School.

Trinity Lutheran School has two locations, one for daycare and preschool and another for kindergarten through eighth grade.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School has preschool, elementary school, middle school and high school.

Midland University, Metropolitan Community College and La’ James International College all provide post-secondary instruction.

Registering students

If you are new to Fremont and need to register your children in the public system, call the Main Street Education and Administration Building at 402-727-3097. Regular office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the school year. The building is at 130 E. Ninth St.

To register your child at Archbishop Bergan Catholic School, call 402-721-1846 or 402-721-9766 for elementary or 402-721-9683 for middle/high school.

Those wishing to enroll at Trinity Lutheran School should call 402-721-5959 to discuss the school’s educational program.

Children need current immunizations, a physical (if entering kindergarten or from out of state) and a birth certificate before entering. Transcripts from previous schools and Social Security numbers are optional.

Elementary school registration

Fremont Public Schools have a written policy concerning which elementary school a student will attend. The district is divided into seven attendance areas that surround its elementary schools.

Parents have some discretion on which school to choose. School principals retain control of the issue and can deny transfer requests due to class sizes.

Parents wanting to transfer their children must have the request approved by the principals of both schools.

Head Start

Dodge County Project Head Start is a federally funded, community-supported child development program serving low-income and disabled children ages 3 and 4.

The Head Start Center is at 1024 W. 23rd St. It has six classrooms and provides services to 125 children at the center and in home-based programs. Services are free to qualifying families.

The program provides screenings for hearing, vision and lead; physical and dental exams; breakfast, snacks and hot lunch; and parent education, social services and family literacy.

For more information call 402-721-9022; email kfagan@dcheadstart.com; or visit dodgecountyheadstart.org.

Fremont Public Schools

Fremont Public Schools (FPS) are fully accredited by the Nebraska Department of Education. In addition, the school system holds district accreditation through AdvancEd, an independent regional accrediting agency.

Students in kindergarten through fourth grade attend one of seven neighborhood elementary schools that follow a traditional calendar.

Johnson Crossing Academic Center is at 200 N. Johnson Road and houses students in grades fifth and sixth.

Fremont Middle School is at 540 Johnson Road and houses students in grades seventh and eighth.

Fremont High School is located at 1750 N. Lincoln Ave.

The Learning Center is at 130 E. Ninth St. in the Main Street Education and Administration Center.

Public administrators

Fremont Public Schools administrative offices are at 130 E. Ninth St. in the Main Street Education and Administration Center. Its number is 402-727-3000. Those in the office include: superintendent; executive director of human resources and elementary operations; executive director of student services and business affairs; executive director of teaching and learning; executive director of secondary operations.

School board

There are six people of the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education. They are elected to terms of four years.

The board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of every month at the board room of the Main Street Education and Administration Center at 130 E. Ninth St. The meetings are open to the public.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School offers a college preparatory curriculum to junior high and high school students, grades seventh-12, as well as elementary classes for kindergarten through sixth grade.

There also is an Early Childhood Education Center for children ages 3-6. Preschool students are educated at Fourth and Union Streets, elementary students are educated at 1515 Johnson Road, and students in grades seventh-12 attend Bergan Middle/High School at 545 E. Fourth St. All students are taught within a Christian framework, which emphasizes high academic achievements.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School is accredited by the Nebraska Department of Education and the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. Bergan welcomes students of all faiths, but as the parish school for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, emphasizes the teachings of Catholic Christianity.

The students of Bergan have many opportunities to explore all areas of their education, including academic, spiritual and extra-curricular activities.

Bergan has an extensive extra-curricular program. Also, a cooperative program between Bergan and Fremont Public Schools makes numerous athletic opportunities available to students.

Financial assistance is available. For more information regarding tuition call 402-721-6611, Ext. 15. The website is berganknights.org.

Trinity Lutheran School

Trinity Lutheran School is affiliated with Trinity Lutheran Church — Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Trinity offers a Christian-centered education designed to provide growth opportunities that integrate God’s word in these areas: spiritual, scholastic, emotional, social, physical and aesthetic.

The school serves children in preschool through eighth grade, and is certified by the state of Nebraska as well as being accredited through National Lutheran School Accreditation.

Established in 1884, Trinity Lutheran School is the oldest parochial school in Fremont.

Preschool and pre-kindergarten classes are located in the Early Childhood Center at 250 N. C St. Its phone number is 402-721-1076. A licensed daycare center also is located there.

Classes in kindergarten through eighth grade are at 1546 N. Luther Road. The phone number is 402-721-5959.

Trinity’s main campus on Luther Road is connected to the church and includes a number of modern classrooms, a library, computer lab, music room, multipurpose room, gymnasium, chapel and a large sanctuary.

Students are able to participate in extracurricular activities such as girls and boys basketball, volleyball, track, band, vocal music, bell choir and drama.

All student families of Trinity pay tuition. Members of Trinity Lutheran Church pay a reduced member rate.

Scholarships and tuition assistance are available to qualified applicants.

For more information, call 402-721-5959 or visit tlsfremont.org.

Midland University

Nebraska’s fastest-growing college in recent years, Midland University is a four-year, liberal arts institution. Midland offers a small feel and big opportunities for students looking for hands-on earning as part of a complete college experience.

The institution’s tight-knit community is complemented by its Four-Year Graduation Guarantee, a program that promises students a focused path and the intensive advising necessary to attain a timely graduation.

Led by President Jody Horner, Midland University offers numerous programs of study driven by real-world experience.

The university also offers several master’s degree programs.

Midland’s campus community serves as a rich environment for students to build character, leadership and friendships through numerous varsity sports, dynamic performing arts and more than 40 student-led organizations.

Located near downtown at 900 N. Clarkson St., Midland also offers the financial aid packages in Nebraska.

To schedule a campus tour or to find out more about all the opportunities at Midland University, visit MidlandU.edu or call 402-941-6501.

Metropolitan Community College

Metropolitan Community College’s Fremont Area Center, 835 N. Broad St., continues to grow at its downtown location.

The full-service public institution offers credit classes in numerous programs, and students can earn two-year degrees, certificates and specialist diplomas or transfer their credits to most four-year colleges and universities.

The Fremont Area Center is one of eight Metro locations serving a four-county area.

In 2011, the third floor of the center was renovated. It is now home to a medical training laboratory that prepares students for a wide range of patient services, including emergency response, intake and records management, treatment and discharge services — all in a paperless environment.

Additionally, the center anchors MCC’s data center management program; a data center lab connects students both physically and digitally to courses. The data center, part of an internationally recognized partnership with IBM, incorporates the latest technology to teach students how to successfully manage and operate a data center. Access to the data center is controlled by a state-of-the-art retinal scanner. The center is also home to a state-of-the-art certified nursing assistant lab.

The Fremont Area Center continues to partner with local businesses and the Nebraska Department of Labor to offer training and workshops to community members.

The center offers small classes and individual attention, and local services include academic advising, career information, financial aid and more. For more information, call 402-721-2507 or visit mccneb.edu.

UNL Extension

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension in Dodge County is the people’s “front door” to the vast array of University of Nebraska resources. Teaching, research and extension are the three major components that represent a rich and successful history of the Land Grant University System.

Extension is the vital outreach arm of the university that has made the land grant system a time-tested successful institution in the United States. Extension began in 1914 helping American agriculture become what it is today, the world’s premier food production system. Extension is leading communities into the next millennium, leveraged with the latest technology, numerous collaborative team efforts and the same researched-based, unbiased information that has always been the staple production of the Extension system.

Extension has been successful at enhancing the lives of Nebraskans. Addressing the social economic and environmental issues of our communities is what Extension is doing every day via individual consultations, workshops, clinics, on-farm research, mass media, email, Websites and program and direct teaching.

If you have questions or have an interest in participating in the many programs the Dodge County office provides, call 402-727-2775, visit the office at 1206 W. 23rd St. or the website at dodge.unl.edu.