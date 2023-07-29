Getting started

Located about 35 miles northwest of Omaha and 50 miles northeast of Lincoln, the state capital, Fremont is a city of about 27,373 which includes the amenities of a bigger city with a small town vibe.

With a city motto of, “Here We Grow,” through the collaboration between local entities and organizations, Fremont is promoted around the central messages of: safety, education, small-town community and opportunity.

The central messages include:

On education: “Education is more than what is learned in the classroom. It’s the friendships, experiences and community that empower students to play, grow, thrive and move confidently into the future. From kindergarten to college that is what you will find in Fremont. Here we grow.”

On the agricultural community: “Farmers know a thing or two about growth, but the Ag economy does not end at the edge of the field. It takes a lot to feed the world and agriculture supports businesses large and small to help bring the crops from the fields to market. In Fremont, we know what it takes. Here we grow.”

On Fremont’s small-town feel and ease of transportation: “Fremont is the kind of town where getting a gallon of milk can take an hour. Not because of traffic. You can get from one end of town to the other in nine minutes. Not because we’re lacking options. It can take an hour because, by the time you are on your third conversation with a neighbor, coworker or friend, time has gotten away from you. Sure, some people might think it’s a hassle. Some people like the sprawling monotony of the suburbs. We like being a community. We like being a place for neighbors. Here we grow.”

Fremont was founded in 1856 and eventually became the county seat of Dodge County. Sitting in the valley between the Platte and Elkhorn rivers, the city offers a wide variety of recreational activities, from fishing and hunting to boating and camping. And that’s just the basics.

Here’s more:

■ Fremont has a mayor, city council, city administrator form of government.

■ City residents own the electric, natural gas, water and sewer utilities and garbage transfer station.

■ Fremont is an agribusiness community with a varied manufacturing base and strong retail centers, auto dealers and service businesses.

■ In February 2023, Fremont was selected by the state and named Fremont Municipal Inland Port Authority.

First steps

Whether you’re moving into Fremont for the first time or moving within the city, you’ll need to know how to connect to these services:

■ Occupancy license: All residents 18 and older who will be renting a house or apartment in Fremont must obtain an occupancy license. Licenses are available at the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Forms and additional information are available at fremontne.gov, the city’s website.

■ Utilities: Fremont Department of Utilities, 400 E. Military Ave., 402-727-2600, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for electricity, natural gas, water and wastewater service.

■ Phone: ALLO Fiber Internet, TV and Phone, 2229 23rd Ave. South, 402-459-2055, allocommunications.com; Spectrum, 402-727-1271 or spectrum.com. There also are several cell phone providers.

■ Garbage: Waste Connections, Inc., 402-721-7511; S2 Refuse and Recycling, 402-727-6806.

■ Postal service: U.S. Post Office, 348 E. Sixth St., 402-721-1913. Window hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Post office boxes in the lobby are accessible 24 hours a day. Hy-Vee Food Store, 840 E. 23rd St., is a postal service contract station.

■ TV: ALLO Fiber Internet, TV and Phone, 2229 23rd Ave, South, 402-459-2055, allocommunications.com; Spectrum, 1780 E. 23rd Ave. N., 402-727-1271.

■ Newspaper: Fremont Tribune, 135 N. Main St., 402-721-5000 or 1-800-927-7598; printed Tuesday-Saturday. Website: fremonttribune.com.

■ Radio: KHUB - 1340 AM/98.9 FM and KFMT - 105.5 FM 1746 E 23rd Ave. North, 402-721-1340.

Transfer station/recycling

Let’s face it, sometimes we need to get rid of old, broken items. That’s where the transfer station comes into play. Located at 1200 Hamilton St., east of WholeStone Farms, it is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The phone number is 402-721-2346. You’ll want to separate out the materials that are recyclable. The transfer station also is home to one of Fremont’s recycling sites. All vehicles carrying refuse must be weighed both before and after dumping garbage at the transfer station. The scale attendant then will charge you for your load based on its weight. The transfer station also is the place to take yard waste such as grass clippings and leaves — if you don’t pay a regular refuse service to do it.

However, after major storms, city officials will open the former city dump on South U.S. Highway 77, just north of the Platte River bridge, so residents can discard branches and trees brought down by the storm. When that happens, the city announces the hours in the newspaper and on radio.

Fremont residents have three choices for recycling.

Waste Connections Inc. operates the recycling center at the transfer station. For information, call 402-721-7511 or 1-800-279-7511. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Three companies offer curbside recycling in Fremont – Curbside Rewards, S2 Refuse and Recycling and Waste Connections.

Curbside Rewards provides service for a fee. Those who use the service earn points for each pound of recyclable material that is collected. For information, call 402-763-CART or visit curbsiderewards.com.

Waste Connections began curbside recycling in June 2010. Customers pay a monthly fee for curbside service, but also earn points that can be redeemed for gift cards or coupons to be used at various national franchises and local businesses. Items do not have to be sorted.

Waste Connections and Curbside Rewards take paper, cardboard, plastic bottles, tin and aluminum cans. Waste Connections also takes glass. There are other recycling options. Several companies handle metals, appliances, batteries and other materials.

Two other options for appliances, furniture and other household items are Goodwill and the Habitat HomeStore.

Foundations

Fremont Area Community Foundation

The Fremont Area Community Foundation exists to improve the quality of life by connecting donor interests with community needs and serving as a leader and catalyst in the development of solutions. Founded in 1980, the Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides a way for community members to make a difference now and forever. Since its beginning, the foundation has given more than $15 million through grants and donor-advised funds. The five interest areas of the foundation include arts and culture, social services, civic improvement, health and recreation, and education. The foundation manages more than 150 different funds including scholarships, donor-advised funds, designated funds and permanent endowments. The Foundation’s office is located inside First State Bank and Trust, 1005 E. 23rd St., Suite 2. For additional information, please contact 402- 721-4252; email info@facfoundation.org; or visit the website at facfoundation.org.

Fremont Health Foundation

The Fremont Health Foundation was founded to enhance and expand medical center programs and services. The foundation provides scholarships for area students. The office is located on the first floor of Methodist Fremont Health, 450 E. 23rd St., 402-727-3566; email: foundation@fremotnhealth.com; or visit the website at: fremonthealthfoundation.org.

Fremont Opera House

Fremont Opera House Inc. owns and operates what is often called the Love-Larson Opera House. Founded in 1986, this organization works to preserve the historic 1888 landmark while working to build a stronger performing arts community for the Fremont area. The Opera House underwent a million-dollar facelift in 2011. The first floor is available for a variety of uses including meetings, receptions, small performing arts performances and various other events. The opera house is at 541 N. Broad St. The website is: fremontoperahouse.org.

Fremont Public School Foundation

The Fremont Public School Foundation was formed in 2002 with a mission to support the Fremont Public Schools by raising funds to support programs for the enhancement and enrichment of public education, which would not be possible through local tax funds; recognizing excellence in public education; enhancing the quality of education for all students; reinforcing positive relations within the community; enriching the quality of life for the Fremont community. The foundation can be reached at 130 E. Ninth St. in Fremont. The phone number is 402-727-3027; and the website is fpsfoundation.com.

Economic Development

Chamber of Commerce

Much of Fremont’s rich and diverse lifestyle results from efforts of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce staff and volunteers. Led by the executive director and an active board of directors, the Chamber helps guide activities. Four councils operate under the umbrella of the Chamber:

Agricultural Business and Natural Resources Council, which supports agricultural producers and ag-oriented businesses and promotes stewardship of natural resources.

Government Affairs Council, which recommends and advocates for policy and legislative positions that advance the mission of the Chamber.

Leadership and Professional Development Council, which provides educational and leadership development opportunities that increase the quality of the Fremont community.

Membership Services Council, which promotes membership and informs members of Chamber benefits. Leadership Fremont Alumni Council provides programs and services for alumni of the leadership program.

The Chamber office is in the middle of historic downtown Fremont at 128 E. Sixth St., 402- 721-2641; or visit website at fremontne.org.

Greater Fremont Development Council

The Greater Fremont Development Council (GFDC) works closely with the City of Fremont, Dodge County and the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce to collaborate in activities that help retain and create jobs, attract capital investment and thus improve the economic well-being and quality of life of the citizens in the greater Fremont area. GFDC is at 1005 E. 23rd St., Suite 2. Its 36-member board of business and government leaders work together to bring new businesses to the community and to assist local businesses with expansion, workforce and relocation needs. GFDC can be reached at 402-753-8126; or email at info@fremontecodev.org. GFDC can also be found at fremontecodev.org and can be followed on Facebook and Twitter.

MainStreet of Fremont

According to its website, the focus of MainStreet of Fremont is “to improve the quality of life in Fremont by strengthening the historic downtown as the center of the community. … The purpose of Mainstreet of Fremont is to encourage, promote and support downtown Fremont’s economic vitality, as well as the image and appearance of downtown.”

Strengthening the downtown, it continues, is a symbol of the community’s economic health, local quality of life, pride and community history. This group includes the entire downtown in its vision and emphasizes the infrastructure and the businesses located between First and Eighth Street and C to H Streets. The historic district is Main and Sixth streets.

The MainStreet Fremont office is at 152 E. Sixth St., Suite 104, in Fremont. For more information, call 402-721-2264 or email director@mainstreetfremont.org.