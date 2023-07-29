Government

Fremont is the Dodge County seat, with Dodge County offices located in the courthouse at 435 N. Park Ave. Courthouse hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, unless otherwise stated.

Most Fremont city offices are located in the Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

These pages explain local government agencies, services and contact information for government officials.

In an emergency

Call 911 if you have a police, fire or medical emergency. The person who answers will dispatch the appropriate response team. If you have a fire or medical emergency, the Fremont Fire Department will respond.

The department includes firefighters, EMTs and paramedics, and is licensed by the state to provide advanced life support services for the community.

Department members are also trained in various aspects of specialty rescues, including water/ice, rope, high angle, trench and confined space rescues.

The department provides non-emergency services such as fire prevention education, preplanning and some industrial fire education. For more information, call the fire department at 402-727-2688; or email: ffd@fremontne.gov. The fire station is at 415 E. 16th St.

If you live outside the city limits, your fire emergency will be responded to by the Fremont Rural Fire Department. Their non-emergency number is 402-727-4369.

All Fremont and Dodge County residents have Enhanced 911. If you call 911, your phone number and address will be immediately available to the dispatcher who answers your call. This provides a quicker response.

Fremont and Dodge County have a combined communications center. Located at the Fremont Police Department, the staff dispatches emergency services throughout the county and city. The non-emergency number is 402-727-2677.

Fremont Police

The Fremont Police Chief oversees a staff of sworn officers, as well as reserve officers.

A four-person detective bureau is overseen by a lieutenant. The detective bureau investigates major crimes.

The police department operation includes the III CORPS Drug Task Force, and the Nebraska State Patrol maintains an office in the station.

The department participates in Community Policing. Community Policing officers and detectives frequently speak to school children and organizations about a variety of crime prevention topics. Fremont officers are active in programs including School Resource Officer, Adopt-A-Cop, bike patrol, emergency response unit, youth at risk gang resistance and the Neighborhood Watch Program.

The police department is located at 725 N. Park Ave., and the phone number is 402-727-2677 for non-emergency information, or 911 in case of emergency.

Dodge County Sheriff

Dodge County Sheriff oversees a staff of sworn officers, including uniformed deputies who provide law enforcement in rural areas and towns throughout Dodge County.

The sheriff’s office is on the first floor of the Dodge County Judicial Center, 428 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

A lead investigator heads the criminal investigation division while four sergeants oversee the uniform patrol division.

Civil process is handled by one deputy. There are four sheriff’s office secretaries and four dispatchers.

The city of North Bend contracts with the sheriff’s office for their city's law enforcement.

This agency’s operations include the III CORPS Drug Task Force and a joint Emergency Response Unit with the Fremont Police Department. The sheriff’s department has a K-9 unit.

To reach the sheriff’s office, call 402-727-2700 for non-emergency information or call 911 in an emergency. The department’s website is sheriffdodgecounty.com.

Judicial Center

The three-story Dodge County Judicial Center is at 428 N. Broad St. The phone number is 402-727-2707.

The judicial center serves as the booking and holding facility for Dodge County inmates, which are housed in Saunders County.

The judicial center also houses the Dodge County Sheriff’s office.

Dodge County and Sixth Judicial District offices and courtrooms are on the third floor.

Prosecutors, judges

The county attorney’s office is located on the third floor of the Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave. The telephone number is 402-727-2725.

The Dodge County Attorney’s office prosecutes all criminal and juvenile cases in Dodge County, and represents the county in various civil legal matters.

Dodge County Judge and Sixth District Judge have offices and courtrooms in the Dodge County Judicial Center, 428 N. Broad St. The county judge handles probate matters, adoptions, juvenile matters, misdemeanors, civil cases dealing with sums up to $50,000 and preliminary hearings for felonies. He was appointed to the bench in February 2005.

Three judges oversee the state’s Sixth Judicial District, covering Dodge, Burt, Washington, Dakota, Thurston, Cedar and Dixon counties. They preside over felony criminal proceedings, domestic relations cases such as divorces, and orders for child support payments.

Probation, drug court

The District Six Probation Office is located at 320 N. Main St., and can be reached at 402-727-2790.

District Six provides probation and adult drug court services for the county and district courts in Fremont, and supervises adult and juvenile offenders.

In addition to supervising offenders, District Six provides a host of services for the community, addressing employment, education, substance abuse, mental health, and cognitive programs designed to change an offender’s criminal thinking.

City government

Fremont is a first-class city and has a mayor-administrator-council form of government.

The mayor is elected every four years. The mayor does not vote on issues unless there is a tie among council members.

The administrator is responsible for all city activities, including supervising department heads. The administrator is appointed by the mayor and approved by the council.

The Fremont City Council is the decision-making body of the city. All local laws, policies and expenditures are approved by the eight-member council. The council also approves the annual budgets, levies taxes and acts as the city board of equalization. There are two Fremont City Council Members from each of four wards. City elected offices are nonpartisan.

The council meets the second and last Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. Meetings are open to the public and are held in the council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. At the last meeting of each month, a public comment period is hosted for residents to speak on topics that are not on that night's meeting agenda. Those comment periods start at 6:30 p.m.

The city has numerous non-elected boards that work in advisory roles. Generally, board members are appointed by the mayor and approved by the city council. Those non-elected boards are:

Airport Advisory Committee

The purpose of the Airport Advisory Committee is to improve and promote the Fremont Airport. Members of this committee are tasked to review and recommend changes to airport policies; promote the airport to businesses and the public; recommend capital improvements; monitor operations of the Fixed Base Operator; identify funding sources for Federal & State grants; work with Fixed Base Operator to identify and recommend improvements for airport safety.

This Board shall advise the Mayor and Council in regard to the operation, maintenance, and development and personnel of the public library. They recommend by-laws, rules and regulations or changes to the same for the protection and development of the public. They are also responsible for the intellectual content and development of the library.

This Board determines the use, the conduct of and the form of operations of the parks, Ridge Cemetery and recreational facilities of the City in every manner and kind whatsoever. They also regulate the cultivation and planting of trees, shrubs and vines on all streets, avenues and parkways.

This Commission makes and adopts plans for the physical development of the CIty. This commission deals with matters relating to the comprehensive development plan, capital improvements, building codes, subdivision development, annexation and zoning.

City staff

A team of administrators oversees the city’s day-to-day operations. The following department heads have offices in the Municipal Building unless otherwise noted:

City administrator and the Utilities General Manager can be reached at 402-727-2630.

The library director's office is located at Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St, and can be reached at 402-727-2694.

They can be reached at 402-727-2633.

The finance director The contact number is 402-727-2627.

The Planning and Development office can be reached at 402-727-2636.

The chief building inspectorhe inspections office can be reached at 402-727-2638.

The parks and recreation director oversees 20 parks, Ridge Cemetery, Christensen Field, city recreation programs and city trees and also advises the city parks board and other city officials. The director's office is located on the second floor of the municipal building. Reach the parks office at 402-727-2630.

The superintendent of public services oversees the city’s transportation system, street maintenance, storm sewers and vehicle repair shop. The office is at 97 W. 3rd St. 402-727-2691.

The director of public works 402-727-2636.

The city engineer 402-727-2636.

County government

Board of Supervisors

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors represents both Fremont and the county’s rural areas and small towns. Supervisors meet two or three times monthly on the third floor of the Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave. The board also acts as the county board of equalization and approves plat developments, zoning considerations, road maintenance and construction projects. The board approves a county budget and levies taxes on county residents.

Courthouse officials

The Dodge County Courthouse is at 435 N. Park Ave. All county offices are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Some are closed from noon to 1 p.m. Departments heads include:

The county clerk, who also serves as the county election commissioner, handles voter registration, issues marriage licenses and other records. The clerk also pays the county bills and payroll, produces county budgets, organizes elections and assists the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. Phone: 402-727-2767.

The county highway superintendent and his staff oversee the maintenance of about 900 miles of county roads, more than 300 bridges and 66 miles of surfaced roads. The office is on the second floor of the Dodge County Courthouse. Phone: 402-727-2722.

The county treasurer office is on the first floor of the courthouse. New residents or those who have purchased a new motor vehicle or boat can register vehicles in this office. The treasurer and their staff handle auto registrations, titles, assessments and sales tax. They also collect real estate and personal property taxes, inheritance taxes and other special assessments, and issues driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, school permits and identification cards. Phone: 402-727-2750; fax: 402-727-2753.

Phone: 402-727-3911; fax: 402-727-3913; Web site: revenue.ne.gov/PAD. Local information is available at dodgerealproperty.nebraska.gov.

The register of deeds Contact the office at 402-727-6789 or visit their website at: registerofdeeds.com.

The emergency manager and the Contact the office at 402-727-2785.

The veterans services officer and can be reached at 402-727-2719. The weed superintendent can be reached at 402-727-2718.