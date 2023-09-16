From head to toe, MOD Dermatology offers everything one could need for skin, hair and nail care.

The business provides an array of services from skin examinations to surgical procedures and pediatric care.

“We treat all aspects of dermatology,” said Dermatology Physician Assistant Amanda Hotovy.

Dr. Melanie Ortleb opened MOD Dermatology (Modern Dermatology) in Omaha in 2018. Ortleb is a Nebraska native who studied at the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a degree in biotechnology. She then earned her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and completed her dermatology training at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Ortleb is board certified by the American Board of Dermatology and a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and Nebraska Dermatology Society.

Since 2018, the practice has grown to three physicians — board certified dermatologists, four physician assistants and a couple estheticians. Their Fremont location opened in July.

“We do have both male and female providers so if there’s someone who prefers a male provider, we do have a male physician and two female physicians,” Hotovy said.

Hotovy has lived in the Fremont community for about three years, and when the practice was looking to expand, setting up an office in Fremont made sense, she said. There were many patients who were traveling to Omaha from Fremont, Columbus and the surrounding areas. Now, they can save on the commute by coming to Fremont.

MOD Dermatology brings in the only board certified dermatologist to Fremont after the retirement of a previous dermatologist. MOD also has a Mosh Surgeon to treat skin cancer..

Hotovy started her career working in orthopedic trauma surgery for three and a half years before switching to working as a dermatology physician assistant. She has been with MOD for about three years. In her role, she gets to do procedures, surgeries and see clinical patients.

“I love the physicians I work with and I love dermatology,” Hotovy said. “I love the relationship that you build with your patients.”

At MOD, practitioners practice medical, surgical, pediatric and cosmetic dermatology. Hotovy stressed that they treat all ages of patients from birth through geriatric.

Medical dermatology treatments offered at MOD include: skin cancer, rosacea, acne, psoriasis, eczema and atopic dermatitis, dermatitis and rashes, alopecia and hair loss, vitiligo, nail diseases and arts and molluscum. Cosmetic services offered include Botox, fillers, microneedling, chemical peels and more.

Hair treatment includes treatment for: hair loss — scaring hair loss or non-scarring hair loss, hair thinning, receding hairlines or genetic hair loss. Nails include treatment for nail diseases, brittle nails, nail fungus and bacterial infections. And although it’s not common, skin cancer under the nails.

MOD also focuses on prevention of skin cancer which includes performing full body skin examinations. Mosh Surgery is a specific treatment for skin cancer. The provider needs to be Mosh certified and have done a fellowship in Mosh Surgery.

When providing skin examinations, MOD will use a dermatoscope or dermoscopy light. This is a lighted magnifying device that allows the physician or physician assistant to see every part of the skin, she said.

“It allows you to see every mole at 10x magnification to see even the most subtle changes of moles so you can catch skin cancers a lot earlier than what you can see with the naked eye,” Hotovy said.

Dermoscopy light can detect if a mole, which may look ugly to the naked eye, has or doesn't have a uniform network. Because practitioners can see areas at a deeper level, they avoid doing more biopsies than needed.

“At the same time, you’re picking things up at the earliest clue of something being atypical,” she said.

Hotovy said it is suggested to get a full body scan in your 20 to 30s so you can establish a baseline. These should be done every year or two after that to prevent getting skin cancer. Practitioners are looking for certain features when using this tool, and it’s those changing cells that will help determine if something is biopsied, she added.

“I think that a lot of people don’t realize the importance of full body scans. You get your yearly physical, many people (think) that your primary care provider is looking at your body (and say) ‘they’re looking at my moles or they’re looking at my skin,’ but seeing who is trained to pick up on skin cancers and atypical moles, is the best way to get evaluated," she said.

It’s beneficial to come in and be seen before there is something to be concerned about, she said. It’s easily treatable if caught early, she added.

Hotovy explained that the physician will go area by area during the full body skin examination and look at everything benign or that the patient is concerned about. Many times skin cancers are areas that the patient did not notice are there, she added. If it’s caught earlier, the treatment needed could be less aggressive.

On any day, common conditions seen are acne, full body skin exam and psoriasis, Hotovy said, adding, they see anything that involves hair skin and nails. Whatever your concern, the team at MOD will create a treatment plan just for you, Hotovy said.

The benefit to having board certified dermatologists onsite is if there is anything that uncommon to the physician assistants, Hotovy said, they can work side by side with, collaborate with and work through things with the physicians.

Hotovy is in Fremont about twice a week and so is Dr. Tina Kinsley. Other physicians are in Fremont about once a week.

According to the MOD site, Kinsley has 16 years of dermatology experience. Kinsley earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan, completed medical school while in the military at the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Maryland, and completed her dermatology residency in San Antonio, Texas, at the joint Air Force/Army dermatology residency training program. Kinsley served for 17 years and left the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel.

A referral is not necessary to be seen at MOD, Hotovy said. Some insurances will require a referral, but anyone can call and make an appointment.

The Fremont location will be staffed five days a week from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Best way to set up an appointment is to call 402-505-8777 or visit their website at moddermatology.com. The Fremont location is at 1810 N. Bell St.