Things to do

Hundreds of volunteers work to present Fremont’s major events each year. Those include John C. Fremont Days, the Bull Riding Classic, the Fremont 4-H Expo and the MainStreet of Fremont Christmas Walk.

For your planning purposes, pick up the Tribune each Thursday for the latest list of things to do in the area.

Fremont also offers a wide variety of arts, entertainment and outdoor activities to keep you busy throughout the year.

Annual events

John C. Fremont Days

Fremont’s summer festival — John C. Fremont Days — is an event that continues to make changes and grow.

There will be multiple fun-filled days and nights with something for everyone. Most events are free.

Some of the highlights include: a rodeo, historical encampments, auto show in downtown Fremont, Little Miss and Mister Fremont Pageant, barbecue contest, a parade, entertainment, eating contests, hot air balloon glow, children’s activities and much more.

Hundreds of volunteers work together to make John C. Fremont Days successful. If you’re interested in becoming involved or for more information, visit johncfremontdays.org. The JCF office is located at 925 N. Broad St. in Fremont.

Watch for the John C. Fremont Days special section to be published by the Fremont Tribune before the festival.

Fremont 4-H Expo

The nine-county Fremont 4-H Expo activities are hosted by the Fremont 4-H Expo Board and Nebraska Extension.

Counties involved include Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington.

Contact the Nebraska Extension in Dodge County at 402-727-2775.

Watch for special Fremont Tribune expo coverage the week before the fair which lists times of various events.

Concert in the Park Series

Concerts in the Park were introduced in 2008 as a way for families to enjoy live music for free Thursdays in June. The concerts are held at John C. Fremont City Park, located between Broad and Main streets and Ninth and Eighth streets.

St. Patrick's Festival of Joy

St. Patrick Catholic Church hosts a Festival of Joy during August each year. Activities are geared for all ages.

The festival includes entertainment, games, a farmer's market, bake sale, kiddie parade, Market of Hope, and raffles. Homemade foods range from barbecue chicken, Mexican dishes and egg rolls to polish sausages and hamburgers. Homemade ice cream also is an annual tradition.

Bull Riding Classic

Bull riding, music, a dance and mutton bustin’ for the kids are all part of the annual Bull Riding Classic at Christensen Field’s indoor arena.

Held in early April, proceeds from the Bull Riding Classic go toward improvements for the Christensen Field Complex.

For more information, visit bullridingclassic.com.

MainStreet of Fremont events

MainStreet of Fremont Inc. hosts several events during the year, including Halloween Hysteria, Concerts in the Park, Gallery Walks, Friendsgiving, Crazy Days, Hispanic Festival, and the annual Christmas Walk.

For more information on MainStreet-sponsored events, visit mainstreetfremont.org or call 402-721-2264. Lainey Paquette is the executive director. MainStreet of Fremont’s office is located at 152 E. Sixth St., Suite 104.

Attractions

Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area

Located just west of the city, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

The 700-acre site is composed of 20 man-made lakes which provide a place for fishing, swimming, power boating, skiing and jet skiing. The area features three swimming beaches and a specially redesigned lake for use by personal water craft. There are 200 camping pads with electrical hookups, 12 non-pad sites with electrical hookups and 600 non-pad sites without electricity. The area includes concessions, playgrounds, picnic areas and bathrooms with showers. Handicapped fishing piers can be found on Lake No. 2 and No. 18. The majority of the roads are hard-surfaced. The Tow Line Restaurant is a grill and convenience shop located on Victory Lake.

A state park permit is required; camping fees vary with the season. Reservations are taken up to one year in advance. For more information, call 402-727-3290 or email frmtsra@ngpc.state.ne.us.

Christensen Field Ag/Athletic Park

With recreational fields, event facilities and the Fremont Friendship Center, Christensen Field Agricultural and Athletic Park at Christensen Field Road and Ridge Road Drive in northwest Fremont is one of Fremont’s busiest places.

Horse shows are held there nearly every weekend, as well as baseball, softball and soccer games. It also is home to the Fremont Friendship Center and the annual nine-county Fremont 4-H Expo.

Other activities include swap meets, music festivals, circuses, dog shows, gun shows, dances, craft shows, rodeos, bull riding and more. Residents can rent buildings for shows, receptions, etc. Electrical hook-ups, showers and sanitary dump stations are on site.

Christensen Field is owned by the City of Fremont; Fremont Parks and Recreation Department officials manage it. For reservations, stop at 400 E. Military Ave., second floor, or call 402-727-2810.

Parks

From fishing to horseshoes, swimming to skateboarding, Fremont parks offer a wide variety of open spaces for recreation. There are 18 neighborhood parks with an additional three parks located south of town. Many parks have shelters that can be reserved at the Fremont Parks and Recreation office at Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., second floor; 402-727-2630. Website: fremontne.gov.

City parks, locations and amenities include:

■ Barnard Park, Clarkson Street and Military Avenue: gazebo with picnic tables, playground, and restrooms.

■ Buch Park, Luther Road and Donna Street: playground and ball fields.

■ Buckridge Park, Downing Street and Birchwood Drive: playground, picnic area and basketball court.

■ Christensen Field Agricultural and Athletic Park, 16th Street and Ridge Road: multi-purpose building, senior center, indoor horse arenas and the outdoor Riecken-Nelson Horse Arena, livestock barns, baseball, softball and soccer fields, batting cage, restrooms, bocce courts, open play area, bike and walking trails, dump station, camping with electricity and showers.

■ Clemmons Park, 16th Street and Luther Road: shelter, tables, baseball field, batting cage, soccer field, sledding hill, restrooms, water, sand volleyball courts, arboretum, trails, and dog park.

■ Davenport Park, West Linden Avenue and Davenport Street: shelter, tables, softball field, restrooms, water and playground.

■ Dog Park West, 1552 W. Linden Ave.

■ Hormel Park, South on US 77 to Ridgeland Road, turn right, follow Ridgeland Road about one-half mile, enter on the left: fishing, state arboretum, trails, and picnic area.

■ John C. Fremont City Park, Ninth and Broad streets: picnic shelter and tables, playground, splash pad, and summer concert series.

■ Johnson Park, Military Avenue and Johnson Road on the east side of town: nine-hole disc golf, 8/10 of a mile concrete walking trail, state arboretum, handicapped accessible playground, picnic area, soccer field, handicapped accessible boat dock and ramp, fishing lake, canoeing and electric engine boats.

■ Masonic Park, 23rd and Main streets: tables, playground and water.

■ Memorial Park, Lincoln and Military avenues (next door to the Fremont Family YMCA): all facilities are handicapped accessible; restrooms, water, ball diamonds, tennis courts and football field.

■ Miller Park, South M Street: playground, picnic area, water, restrooms, ball diamonds, lighted horseshoe courts, splash pad, and a skateboard/in-line skate park.

■ Milliken Park, Wyoming Avenue and Dale Street: playground, soccer fields, softball field and water.

■ Moller Park, South Broad Street: baseball diamond, picnic area, play area, greenhouse and parks department maintenance shop.

■ Ronin Park, 17th Street and Somers Avenue: swimming pool, splash pad, ball diamond, shelter, tables, restrooms, water, tennis courts, sand volleyball court and playground.

■ Rotary Park, Fifth and K streets: playground, handicapped playground, picnic tables, restrooms, shelter, gazebo, water and basketball court.

■ Ruwe Park, Fifth and Howard streets: tables, shelter, restrooms, water, playground, handicapped playground, splash pad and basketball court.

■ Splash Station, 3809 E. Fremont Drive (across from Fremont Middle School), 727-2619; features zero depth entry, interactive train slide, hydro-storm, splash pad, water walk, combination lap pool and wave-action pool, body slide, speed slide, full-service concession stand, bathhouse, family changing room, lockers, chaise lounge chairs, inner tubes and green space. Season passes are available.

■ Van Anda Park, Linden Avenue and Pebble Street: tables, shelter, playground, splash pad, restrooms, water, basketball court.

■ Wildwood Park, southwest of Fremont on Big Island Road: hiking; no vehicles are allowed.

The arts

Music makers

Fremont is full of musicians and vocalists, such as the Fremont Pathfinder Chorus. The award-winning chorus has an annual spring show at Fremont High School and a Christmas program which is a fundraising event for the Fremont Salvation Army. Email is info@pathfinderchorus.org. The chorus qualified for the international barbershop contest in 2015.

Fremont’s elementary and secondary schools — both public and private — also provide a variety of vocal and instrumental music opportunities for youth, such as the All-City Chorus and band.

Midland University also sponsors various events, including student jazz, vocal and instrumental performances, in addition to hosting numerous guest performers each year.

Each summer, dozens of high school students participate in Spoudazo and Zoe, which is sponsored by local churches. Students prepare a concert and then tour Midwestern cities as well as perform in Fremont.

Fremont Area Art Association

The organization hosts 24 exhibits of national, regional and local art each year. All shows and Artists’ Receptions are free and open to the public. Art classes, gift shop items, monthly luncheons, programs and tours are available. Gallery hours are 1-4 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. 402-721-7779; Email: gallery92west@92west.org; website 92west.org

Fremont Opera House

The former Love Opera House, located at 541 N. Broad St., held its grand opening performance on the evening of December 14, 1888. This five-story structure was the first site in Fremont to be named to the National Registry of Historic Places. Of the more than 500 opera houses built in Nebraska, The Fremont Opera House is one of only a handful that still remain today.

The opera house hosts several events/performances throughout the year including the Middle School Summer Drama-Music Camp for youth in grades sixth-eighth grade. The event is held in mid-July each year. Students rehearse and perform a play and two musical numbers over the five-day event. A theatre/music workshop is held each day and there are two public performances.

Keene Memorial Library

Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., is Fremont’s public library. It provides information and leisure reading materials as well as activities to support literacy. Besides the books, magazines and newspapers that can be enjoyed on site, the library is a Wi-Fi hot spot and has computers available for research, Internet and email access. The library makes e-books available for download via its website as well as providing access to a number of resources including magazine articles, online classes, auto repair information, genealogy and more. Most can be accessed from home with a current library card.

Keene Memorial Library also has meeting rooms.

Some services also are available online at www.fremontne.gov/library.

Fremont residents can apply for library cards without direct charge; non-residents may purchase library cards. Applicants must show identification. Phone: 402-727- 2694. Website: fremontne.gov/library.

Midland University

The ARTS at Midland University provides a variety of entertainment events for the whole family. Student performers and guest professional artists grace the Midland stages throughout the year during a variety of performances from Coffee House Cabarets, to Broadway hit musicals and concerts in celebration of Christmas, Mother’s Day and more. Each spring The ARTS hosts the Festival of the Arts, a workshop and showcase experience for middle and high school show choirs and other select groups.

Through a unique partnership with the Young Americans, a select performing arts group that tours the world promoting music education, Midland hosts a summer camp experience for area K-12 students who are invited to showcase their talents during two week-long events. Special commuter rates are available. To learn more, please visit MidlandU.edu/Arts.

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series

Thanks to the Fremont Midland Entertainment Series, you don’t have to leave Fremont to see some of the best entertainment available in Nebraska. FMES is a non-profit organization that serves Fremont and the surrounding areas by providing live entertainment of various genres.

A typical season may include offerings in comedy, classical music, jazz, theater, vocal music and dance. An adult membership is a wonderful value at $60 for the entire season of five to six family-friendly shows. For more details about the upcoming season, or to join FMES, email fmes@fmesconcerts.org or go to fmesconcerts.org.

May Museum

The Louis E. May Museum, 17th Street and Nye Avenue, houses Dodge County’s history — and entertains us as well.

The museum is a 25-room mansion that was built by Fremont’s first mayor, Theron Nye. It is owned by Dodge County and contains the Dodge County Historical Society’s collections.

Hours are 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. (the last tour begins at 3:30 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday, April through December. The museum is closed on Sundays in April, September, October and November.

Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for students. Children 5 and younger are admitted free of charge.

For more information call 402-721-4515. Website: maymuseum.com.

Recreation/wellness

Fremont Parks and Recreation

The city of Fremont sponsors a wide variety of sports programs for all ages. They include volleyball leagues, slow-pitch and fast-pitch softball, all levels of youth baseball and softball instruction, youth soccer, swimming lessons in the summer, archery, tennis, horseshoes, sand volleyball, golf, bowling, ice skating and snow sledding.

The parks department also offers school vacation recreation programs for children, special activities for the disabled and a complete senior citizen’s program and center.

Adult activities include senior trips and a year-round Adaptive Recreation for those who are mentally and physically challenged.

The parks and recreation department offices are at Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., second floor. Office hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Nick Hansen is Fremont Parks and Recreation director, who can be reached at 402-727-2810. Other parks programs can be found on the city’s website, www.fremontne.gov.

Fremont Family YMCA

The Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., offers dozens of programs for all ages, including swimming, tennis, gymnastics, fitness and youth and adult sports. More than 10,000 Fremont-area residents are members. Membership costs vary; youth are not denied because of inability to pay.

Y facilities include: a wellness center, a spa, racquetball courts, suspended indoor running track, handicapped accessible locker rooms, basketball courts, a five-court indoor tennis pavilion, gymnastics area, daycare, rock climbing facility and an indoor ice rink.

The Sid and Hazel Dillon Family Aquatics Center, a 29,000 square-foot facility holds an Olympic-sized Myrtha Pool, steam room, splash pad and diving well. A separate 4,000 square-foot building holds a lobby area and locker rooms.

Lindy Hoyer is executive director. Phone: 402-721-6952. Website: fremontfamilyymca.org.

Activities

Fremont has something for almost anyone looking to get off the couch. They include:

■ Archery: Fremont Archery Inc., 447 1/2 N. Main St., 402-727-7802;

■ Bowling: 30 Bowl, 1205 E. 23rd St., 402-721-6644

■ Disc golf: City of Fremont, Johnson Park, Military Avenue and Johnson Road, 402-727-2810

■ Exercise and physical fitness programs: Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., 402-721-6952; Anytime Fitness, 2415 E. 23rd St., 402-727-7919, Club Fitness 27:17, 860 E. 23rd St., 402-727-0400; Planet Fitness, 1041 E. 23rd St., 402-620-4899; 24 Livefit, 1440 N. Bell St., 940-232-4304; HOTWORX, 3220 Elk Lane, Suite 200, 402-720-3154; CrossFit Kohana, 2220 N. Yager Road, 308-940-0343; Jazzercise, 2710 N. Lincoln Ave., 402-212-7894

■ Golf: Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Ave., 402-721- 6641; Valley View Golf Course, 1126 County Road X, 402-721-7772

■ Hiking/biking trails: Clemmons Park, 16th Street and Luther Road; Fremont Middle School, Military Avenue from Luther Road to Johnson Road; Wildwood Park, southwest of Fremont on Big Island Road; Christensen Field, 16th Street and Ridge Road; Hormel Park, southwest of Fremont one-half mile; FEVR trail, Linden Avenue into the Washington Heights area; Johnson Park on Fremont Drive around Johnson Lake.

■ Horseshoes: City of Fremont, Miller Park, South M Street, 402-727-2810

■ Ice skating: Fremont Family YMCA, Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., 402-753-0200

■ Martial arts: Rosenbach Warrior Training Branches, 522 N. Main St., 402-721-7294; Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., 402-721-6952

■ Skateboard/in-line skating: City of Fremont, Miller Park, South M Street, 402-727-2810

■ Sledding: City of Fremont, Clemmons Park, 16th Street and Luther Road, 402-727-2810

■ Swimming: Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., 402-721-6952; City of Fremont, Ronin Pool, 17th Street and Somers Avenue, 402-727-2810; Splash Station, 3809 E. Fremont Drive, 402-727-2619

■ Tennis: Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., 402-721-6952; Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., 402-727-3050; City of Fremont, VanAnda Park, Linden Avenue and Pebble Street; Ronin Park, 17th Street and Somers Avenue

Youth

Clubs, activities

Looking for something for the children to do? Here are some ideas:

■ Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts: More than 1,000 Fremont children are active in Boy and Girl Scouts.

The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Council consists of more than 18,000 girls and 6,000 adults in 92 Nebraska counties and Carter Lake, Iowa.

More information can be found on the council’s website at girlscoutsnebraska.org.

Girls are members of Daisy, Brownie, Junior, Cadette and Senior troops; the groups include girls in kindergarten through senior high.

More than 600 boys in first grade through age 20 are Boy Scout members. There are more than 200 adult volunteers. Fremont is part of the Goldenrod District. Local Boy Scout groups have six Cub Scout packs, six Boy Scout troops, six Venturing crews, two Explorer posts and one Learning for Life groups. Boy Scouts of America Mid-America Council website: mac-bsa.org.

■ 4-H clubs: Every year thousands of youth participate in the Dodge County 4-H program.

For more than a century, 4-H has served a wide array of interests with more than 100 projects available for participating youth. Club programs are delivered by an adult volunteer leader or an Extension staff member. In addition to clubs, 4-H offers youth camping opportunities as well as special interest events and activities.

4-H also provides school enrichment curriculum to area teachers. These short-term educational programs are being delivered in area schools.

The Dodge County 4-H Program is coordinated by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension in Dodge County, 1206 W. 23rd St., 402-727-2775; email: dodgecounty@unl.edu; Website: dodge.unl.edu.

Non-sports activities

There are many programs to keep kids busy:

■ Camping: Fremont Family YMCA has its Christensen Family YMCA Camp on West Military Avenue, 402-721-6952. Camp Fontanelle, north of Fremont, 402-478-4296, covers 192 acres and offers summer camps for preschool-aged children through adults, ranging in length from 24 hours to five days. For more information, visit www.campfontanelle.com. Members of Boy and Girl Scouts and 4-H clubs also attend summer camps.

■ Reading: The Summer Reading Program at Keene Memorial Library has a variety of programs and the library also has scheduled programs throughout the week year-round, 402-727-2694.

■ Specialized summer classes: Metropolitan Community College offers a variety of classes for kids, 402-721-2507.

Get physical

The Fremont Parks and Recreation Department and Fremont Family YMCA offer a bounty of programs.

The Y offers instruction and/or teams in swimming, gymnastics, tennis, karate, baseball, ice skating, basketball, soccer, volleyball and flag football. The Y also sponsors summer camp and preschool classes. For more information, contact the YMCA at 402-721-6952.

The Parks and Rec department sponsors a summer playground program for preschoolers and elementary-age children, as well as instruction in swimming, and special one-day classes. For more information, contact the Fremont Parks and Recreation office, 727-2810; Web site: www.fremontne.gov.

Fremont Nighthawks, Fremont Ladyhawks, and Fremont Force

The Fremont American Legion also sponsors summer baseball for high school-aged youths. For more information, contact Jeff Hayden, 402-639-2564.