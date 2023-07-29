University of Wyoming

The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Nebraska on the 2023 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Students are: Anna G. Ragonese, Schuyler.