The Fremont City Council approved on Tuesday, March 28, the city’s annual one- and six-year street repairs plan, a requirement under state regulations which details projects that the city will pursue in 2023 and the five years afterward.

Newly appointed city Public Works Director Justin Zetterman presented the plan during a required public hearing, giving the council members brief updates on the plan he’d originally presented on March 14 as a draft.

Zetterman told the council that the city’s public works staff was doing surveying work in the area of the intersection of Clarmar Avenue and First Street as requested by several council members at the March 14 meeting. The city cannot do repairs and upgrades to reduce flooding at the site until likely 2024 due to the Bell Street viaduct-bridge repair project that is slated for 2023.

The goal of the survey work, he noted, was to, “have a design ready at this time next year,” so that project can begin as requested by residents and various council members.

Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis asked for the second meeting in a row what can be done to finish more projects each year of the streets plan.

Zetterman said a combination of hiring a fifth employee in the public works department would be a huge boost to efforts, but also noted he can use more consultants to do street engineering and plans.

During a limited public comment period, former council member Brad Yerger complained about heavy semi and tractor trailer trucks using the gravel road at the south end of Clarmar Avenue as a detour during the projected seven-month Bell Street viaduct-bridge repairs closure.

Zetterman said following his presentation that the city had no plans to use the gravel area as a detour, but noted it is a public right-of-way and hence any vehicle can utilize the route if they desire.

Seven new projects are listed in the one-year plan. Among those are the Bell Street viaduct/bridge repairs; year one of the 23rd Street traffic signal improvement project; Lincoln Avenue asphalt overlay; the annual pavement rehabilitation work that is done each year; Howard Street South construction; the Old 275 and Downing Street traffic signal improvement project; and the Jack Sutton Drive pedestrian crossing project.

Numerous “carry-over” projects started in 2022 were also listed to be completed in 2023, including: North Lincoln Avenue and 29th Street in the city’s new Tech Park; the Rawhide Creek Trail; unfinished projects from the 2022 street rehabilitation project; the Clarkson Street asphalt overlay; and the bond payments for the Southeast Fremont Beltway.

Inland port authority board appointees OK’dIn a 6-0 vote, the seven mayoral appointees to the new Inland Port Authority Board were approved by the city council. The group will now be considered on April 5 by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.

Council members Sally Ganem and James Vaughan abstained from the vote due to conflicts of interest.

“I have to abstain because I am married to one of the appointees,” Ganem noted to laughs from the crowd.

Ganem’s husband is former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman, who is slated to be the chairman of the inland port authority board.

Vaughan’s father — former Dodge County attorney and a former district court judge Paul Vaughan — is one of the appointees.

Appointed along with Heineman and Vaughan were:

48-year former Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty

Christy Fiala, executive director of the Fremont Area United Way

Joe Sajevic, former Fremont High School principal and former executive director of the FPS Foundation

Steve Pribnow, a CPA who is a managing partner for Erickson & Brooks CPAs

Jennifer Greunke, project and implementation manager at Brandt Holdings Agriculture

In addition to the seven board members, Megan Skiles, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council, will act as an adviser to the seven-member committee.