Editor’s Note: To read the amended ordinance, visit the related sidebar articles attached to the online version of this article.

The Fremont Police Department can resume enforcing the city’s animal control ordinance after the Fremont City Council on Tuesday approved emergency changes to the city’s animal control ordinance.

In a unanimous 8-0 vote, the council approved changes to the ordinance which create an appeals process for animal confiscations, define what a vicious animal is and also define what a reckless animal owner is.

The approval now allows the police department to resume its duties in regard to vicious animal complaints, responses to incidents and investigations, something that’s been essentially impossible since 2017, said Police Chief Jeff Elliott. That lack of enforcement authority was due to a court ruling and other legal aspects of the old ordinance, he added.

Tuesday’s approval included approving the second reading of the changes to the ordinance, which had been hashed out during the past four weeks by Elliott and others, as well as approving waiving of the third reading of the ordinance.

Before the vote, City Council President Mark Jensen asked Elliott a simple question, “Is this what we need for now?

Elliott said yes, and he noted that future changes could be made to the ordinance as the community deems necessary.

“This is a compromise agreement, and should allow us to adequately deal with dangerous dogs,” Elliott said. “Our city ordinance has not been enforceable for some time since a court ruling in 2017. We could not use state standards due to no appeals process. At that point, we had no way to enforce a dangerous dog ordinance in the city.”

The approval of the current animal control ordinance comes one month after the first version of the new law was presented to the city council on Feb. 14. That first draft drew controversy and criticism from a wide range of animal rights activists, animal business owners and others who love pets in the community.

An error by Elliott prior to the Feb. 14 meeting ¯ he did not post with the agenda a state-required “red pen” version of changes to the ordinance — led to more confusion and was one reason the issue has been delayed for a month.

On Feb. 28, Elliott returned to the city council with a request to delay action on the ordinance another two weeks so he and others involved in crafting the city law could fine tune specifics of what a dangerous dog or animal is, what a reckless owner is defined as and add in the appeals process.

Those elements, Elliott argued at the time, would be a needed, immediate measure that would let police enforce dangerous animal law.

Despite the additions to the ordinance, there was still criticism of the changes from residents and animal welfare advocates during Tuesday’s meeting.

Martha Bang, president of FurEver Home, Inc. — the city’s designated animal shelter — said while she and her associates were happy with the dangerous dog and reckless owner additions, she was, “disappointed in some things” in the ordinance.

“As the city’s sheltering agent, no one from the council contacted us about sheltering issues,” Bang said, noting that she believed more specific details and wording needed to be added in regard to FurEver Home housing dangerous animals.

Former city council member Brad Yerger, who was an integral member of the team that worked on the new ordinance for years, said the changes to the ordinance were helpful, but missing one key element.

“We don’t have a fee structure worked into this,” Yerger said, before proposing $500 fines for first offenses and $1,000 fines for second offenses.

Yerger also noted that the animal control ordinance can be amended in the future with changes recommended during the past few weeks by animal activists and lovers.

“I think the animal ordinances are a work in progress,” Yerger added. “These are necessary tools for the police department to work with.”