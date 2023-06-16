The acceptance of the City of Fremont’s annual financial audit by an outside accounting firm was delayed until June 27 after two members of the eight-person council complained that they had not had time to review the 75-page report.

The receiving of the report, the Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022, was continued to the June 27 council meeting in a 5-2 vote. Ward 1 Council Member Mark Jensen and Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan both voted no on the delay. Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem was not present.

Mayor Joey Spellerberg lauded city officials for their hard work on the audit, noting that the most important thing was the financial report was, “clean,” and that was a success. “Clean” means nothing was found to be wrong and the city followed all state and federal rules regarding the financial actions in the fiscal year.

The main reason cited for seeking the delay, according to two council members who requested it, was because the report was only provided to the council for review at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, the day of their meeting.

Because of the late delivery, two council members felt the need to have more time to read and analyze the complex document.

Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis said he needed time to review the document, and also thought citizens of the city should have the right to review it, too.

The report had not been posted to the city’s website as of the time of the Tuesday meeting, but it was uploaded to the city website the next day, Wednesday, June 14.

Citizens can read the audit online at the city website, under the Finance Department section and clicking on “Audited Financials,” and then 2022 Audited Financials file.

“We were just given this an hour and a half ago. It is also not available to the citizens of Fremont,” Ellis said. “We are the elected officials here. We as a council don’t get a lot of insight into the financials of the city. We have a responsibility to read this. All I’m asking is to give me some time to look at this.”

Ellis proposed moving the official acceptance of the form to June 27.

Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren echoed Ellis’ concerns, stating that the document was emailed to council members at 5:22 p.m. that day.

“I asked the administration last week, are we going to have time to see it,” Von Behren said. “It does seem to make sense to me to continue this to the next meeting.”

In the report, officials from Forvis wrote that, “The assets of the City of Fremont exceeded its liabilities at the close of the most recent fiscal year by $335,862,843, net position.”

“Of this amount, $113,484,595 — unrestricted net position — may be used to meet the government’s ongoing obligations to citizens and creditors. As of the close of the current fiscal year, the City of Fremont governmental activities reported combined ending net position of $127,023,586,” they wrote. “Approximately 22.7% of this total amount, $28,843,147 is unrestricted net position. At the end of the current fiscal year, unassigned fund balance for the General Fund was $13,334,651, or 65.2% of total General Fund expenditures.”

City Administrator Jody Sanders also spoke at length about the audit, telling the council that the city has $4.68 million in unused American Rescue Plan Act funds as well as $1.3 million in the account dedicated to defending the city’s illegal immigrant ordinance in the event it is ever legally challenged in court.

“As strange as it may seem, we have not spent any ARPA funds,” she noted.

Sanders also said she and others at the city worked very hard to complete all the work that goes into the audit, which was hampered — she admitted — by the Department of Finance being short-staffed by three employees, including the top position — the director of finance.

She also personally named and thanked numerous city staffers, whom she noted worked overtime for months to help finish the audit.

The former director of finance, Dan Goebel, resigned and worked his last day on May 1. Since May 9, Sanders has been acting as the interim director of finance, a job she held for more than 15 years before being promoted to city administrator in 2021.

“It doesn’t seem fair to get a report and then (immediately) accept it,” Sanders admitted in response to Ellis and Von Behren’s concerns.

She also responded to criticism from Ellis, who pressed the administration for reasons why the audit was being turned in two months after a state deadline.

“You won’t make us feel worse than we already do getting this to you late,” Sanders added.

Von Behren said delaying the acceptance of the report was about transparency and trust in the government process, which he said in his opinion is low across the nation.

“We all know we are short-staffed,” Von Behren said. “It is the appearances and process. Government at all levels is under suspicion.”

Former council member Brad Yerger also criticized the timing and process of the audit, stating in his public comment on the item that because the audit was not posted online with the agenda, nor posted in a physical form on a wall inside the city municipal building, that a possible violation of the state Open Meetings Act may have occurred.

“As a member of the public, I have a right to review (it),” Yerger said, while also requesting the acceptance of the audit be delayed until June 27.