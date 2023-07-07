The Fremont City Council heard on June 27 several complaints from residents about speeding traffic and other dangers they claim are increasing along Morningside Road.

No action was taken on the complaints, however, the eight-person council agreed that traffic assessments should be looked into and possible future solutions, including installing a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Luther Road and Morningside Road, could be options.

The discussion of the Morningside Road originated from a consent agenda item regarding the acceptance of the monthly report from the city’s Traffic Committee. Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis had the item removed from the consent agenda in order to discuss the report.

Ellis said he has growing concerns about the Morningside Road corridor, especially since there is rapid development of both businesses and commercial sites and residential homes being built along the east-west road on the south side of the city.

Ellis specifically asked Justin Zetterman, the city’s public works director, about possibly putting in a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Morningside Road and Luther Road.

“I pulled this because of the four-way stop at Morningside and Luther, you guys, I think, decided not to do anything with that right now?” Ellis asked.

Zetterman said no action was decided on the idea yet.

“We are doing a little more research into it. Typically, you only use four-way stop (signs) when there are warrants for it,” Zetterman said. “It is a pretty unusual case. We don’t have any accident records that support this need. We have anecdotal evidence of near misses.”

Ellis then expressed his opinion that Morningside Road, notably the area around the Luther Road intersection, is growing increasingly dangerous due to the closure of the Bell Street viaduct/bridge as well as the continued problem of stopped Union Pacific trains blocking the crossings for hours at a time.

“My concern is Morningside is transitioning. We are getting a lot of residential on that street. The more we get, the more it is interfering with the commercial on the north side of the street,” Ellis said. “I think we’ve got to put something in there. I know you said we need more research, but I would hate to wait and do more research and we have accidents. There is definitely a threat there, because of the train and the bypass, and the city needs to address it somehow at that intersection, whether it is temporary stop signs or something.”

Ellis also explained that in light of the quickly rising development, the idea of a four-way stop sign was future-looking.

“I feel like, I see that Morningside is changing and we need to change with it and we need to be in front of it, with more residential and more people living on the south side of it, and we need to start making that transition from a truck route to more of a residential route, and I think this would be a great opportunity to make that first step,” Ellis added.

Former council member Brad Yerger also spoke on the issue, agreeing with Ellis that the Morningside and Luther roads intersection does pose a danger, and advocating for safety improvements.

“This is the other public safety item I wanted to address. If you’ve been down to this area, we have Deerfield Apartments, we have the Deerfield subdivision, we have Morningside Pointe and plats for more homes and apartments into Morningside Pointe,” Yerger said. “We have heavy vehicular traffic on this street, semis in particular, with a 45 miles per hour speed limit as just noted.”

Yerger said the road has no sidewalks except for a short length of the road.

“If the children coming from the apartment complex, Deerfield or Morningside Pointe want to get across Morningside Road to get to (school), they need an access point. The most logical point is the intersection of Morningside and Luther,” Yerger added. “I wanted to raise the student safety problems. We do need to do something to get (students) across Morningside safely. I like the ideas of stop signs. You probably should reduce the speed limit. Those trucks cannot stop on a dime, so they should go slower.”

Local resident Denise Kay also lobbied for safety improvements on the heavily traveled east-west road.

“For those of you who don’t know, the reason for this Morningside Road talk is the closure of the Bell Street viaduct. Our main concern is this isn’t just a six-week job, this is a six, seven, who knows how many months projects. School is starting, and that is another issue for traffic. It is a scary intersection right now,” Kay said. “It is just a precautionary thing right now … if you want to make it temporary or permanent or what … if you slow down that speed limit, or put up a stop sign, that’d be good.”

Zetterman said he and his public works staff will examine the issue, but noted that adding a new stop sign to a road with a long-standing 45 mph speed limit could itself pose dangers.

“It will probably require some advance warning signs. That is another fear, throwing stops signs on a 45 mph road like that, these trucks are not used to that, and it is a potential for accidents,” Zetterman stated. “We can certainly look at doing a temporary (stop sign) and get back to you.”