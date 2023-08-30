North 17th Street, next to Firemen’s Park, is going to get some attention.

In need of repair following the construction of P Street and the bomb cyclone in 2019, the narrow drive up the hill is going to get some help.

During its brief meeting Aug. 24, Tekamah City Council approved a $4,087.13 bid from Environmental Dust Control of the Midwest to apply a layer of dustlock and aggregate chips to a 1,500-foot stretch of the street’s surface.

According to the bid, EDC will spread 738 gallons of its product on the street and apply 17 tons of rock chips over the top.

Street Commissioner Gary Anderson said a more current bid was received from the company Thursday which was lower than a bid received earlier this summer.

With the bid good for 30 days, work is expected to begin in later September.

In other business Aug. 24, the council:

­—Approved Street Superintendent Matt Deemer’s attendance at a multi-state conference of street officials set for Sept. 13-14 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

It marks the first time Tekamah has sent a representative to the conference which brings together officials from cities, counties, state transportation departments as well as the Federal Highway Administration.

The conference bills itself as providing timely and practical discussion on maintenance, administration, new ideas, safety and funding.

Council member Kelly Adamson-Weeces said street officials from a wide range of jurisdictions will attend.

“It’ll be worth it to find out if it’s worth it,” she said. “Sometimes they aren’t, but a lot of times you pick up a lot of great ideas just talking with people in the same situation as you.”

—Accepted the job evaluation, and approved the recommended pay increase, for City Auditorium custodian Bob Swanburg.