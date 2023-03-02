The Fremont City Council approved Tuesday night, Feb. 28, a three-month contract extension with the FurEver Home, Inc., for continued animal shelter services, although the future of the local animal shelter is up on the air.

In a unanimous vote, the existing contract for animal sheltering with FurEver Home was extended for three months, however, officials with the City of Fremont are seeking requests for proposals (RFP) from other animal shelter providers for bids for a possible new animal shelter.

Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott gave a brief report on the contract to the city council, noting that the new agreement includes a 15% cost increase, reduced hours of operation to the public and also the temporary cessation of FurEver Home accepting surrendered animals due to current overcrowding at the shelter.

“We have put out a request for proposals for animal sheltering services. However, those requests are due back after the expiration of the contract. So we agreed to an extension of their contract for three months,” Elliott explained. “If you don’t agree to this, as of March 15, the city will have no longer have sheltering services for the animals.”

Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan asked Elliott what would happen to animals that owners seek to surrender to the shelter.

Elliott explained the process moving forward.

“Surrenders would have to be held on by the owners of the animals until such time as FurEver Home has space. Right now it is two weeks. It could be longer. We simply don’t have the space,” Elliott explained. “This is not unique to the city of Fremont. According to an article in the Omaha World-Herald, they have the same problem in Omaha. People I’m told got these animals during COVID, and now they no longer want them. We have a glut of animals.”

FurEver Home, Inc., president Martha Bang was on hand to answer any questions, and was asked about what will happen to animals who need to be surrendered or those captured by Fremont Police officers during the reduced hours of operation.

Bang told the council and attendees that the new hours proposed are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., a slight change from the current hours of operation, which are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. She also said Fremont Police officers and community service officers have their own keys to the facility, and can enter and leave animals there when the shelter is closed and no staff are present.

Under the proposed contract renewal with FurEver Homes, the city will see a 15% cost increase, taking the bill up to $18,238 per month, according to a staff report.

After the contract was approved by the council, Bang said in an interview with the Fremont Tribune that the animal shelter is at a crossroads for its future.

Bang said the organization will be submitting a RFP to the city to continue to be the animal shelter for Fremont, however she said that the costs of operating the shelter — from rent, utilities and staff pay — are higher than what the current contract pays the shelter.

“We did have discussions with the city to attempt to negotiate a new contract moving forward after this March. With the amount of staff we’ve had to have to continue to care for the amount of sheltered animals we have, our payroll costs have gone up. The amount we are paid by the city for the shelter barely covers our payroll,” Bang said. “If we are not awarded a future-moving-forward contract, we might have to close our brick and mortar store and go back to a foster-based rescue. The amount of staff we pay, the amount of rent we pay, the amount of utilities we pay, it has been difficult for us. What we are paid by the city contract does not even pay our basic costs. The citizens of the City of Fremont are very good people, they do support us with donations, but it is not enough to make up the deficit.”

Bang said FurEver Home’s potential survival comes down to paying the bills. She also stressed the organization will submit a RFP by the March 17 deadline.

“We hope that we are awarded (the new contract),” she added. “We operated as a foster-based rescue before we had a facility. But, our rent there was $1,200. (In current location) our rent is $3,200 a month and we had $1,500 in utilities last month. So, it’s a bit of a kick in the pants.”

Bang also explained the current temporary closure of the FurEver Home facility, which is due to repairs being made by their landlord.

“We had a little issue come up over the (past) weekend. We had mentioned to our landlord a couple of little leak issues. We had to clean out our upper storage area (during work). It just came up very quickly. We apologize for the quick notice of closure,” Bang explained. “With the workers coming in and out, and the animals arriving, we thought it was best to operate by appointment only. Hopefully by the end of the week, they’ll (be done with work).”