The land that is part of a growing residential development in the south area of Fremont saw the first step toward being annexed approved on June 13, after the Fremont City Council voted 7-0 on a first reading of the proposed annexation.

The annexation of any land into the city’s boundaries must be voted on in three readings under state law. The 7-0 approval on June 13 was the first of the three readings. Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem was not present.

On May 15, the Fremont Planning Commission approved the final plat map for the neighborhood, which is technically the second phase of the Morningside Pointe neighborhood. The commission also on May 15 OK’d a request to annex the land into the boundaries of the City of Fremont.

In addition to the annexation approval, the council also on June 13, approved in a 7-0 vote the final plat map for the neighborhood — which will have 38 homes and residential dwellings. The final plat does not require three readings and votes.

Jennifer Dam, Fremont’s planning director, told the council during the June 13 meeting that the two items would require three readings. Dam had already briefed council members on the issue before the meeting.

The neighborhood of Morningside Pointe is located south of Morningside Road and east of Luther Road. The first phase has already been mostly completed. The second phase of the development will see 38 new residences be constructed — a mix of single family homes as well as attached duplex residences.

Jarod Borisow, chairman of the Fremont Planning Commission, said both the final plat and request from developers to have the land annexed into the city’s boundaries have long been planned as part of the development.

The addition of the new homes adds to an already crowded area of the city, as both residential and commercial development on both sides of Morningside Road from Bell Street to U.S. Highway 275 has rapidly picked up steam in the last six months.

Aside from the 38 new homes, a new apartment complex is being constructed and multiple new businesses have recently opened on the busy east-west road. And the proposed Fremont Municipal Inland Port Authority district is planned for the current terminus of Morningside Road several hundred yards east of U.S. Highway 275.

ADM donates to fire department

The Fremont Fire Department will be able to get new “turn-out” gear thanks to a donation from Archer Daniels Midland, also known as ADM.

The $33,600 donation from the company — which owns a grain processing facility in the heart of downtown Fremont — was unanimously approved to be accepted by the council in a 7-0 vote. Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem was absent from the meeting.

ADM’s downtown Fremont facility has been the site of several fires in recent years, including two in the past eight months.

No injuries were reported at either blaze — one on Dec. 24, 2022, and a second on Jan. 27, 2023 — however, multiple fire engines from both the Fremont Fire Department and surrounding rural fire departments had to respond to the inner-facility fires to help put out the flames.