The Fremont City Council on Tuesday, June 13, unanimously approved two streets projects, one to create no parking zones on a portion of Ohio Street and Palmer Drive and the other to eventually pave over and connect South Howard Street and East Donna Drive.

A new ordinance creating Street Improvement Paving District No. PD-553 was the first item approved, a move which will allow the two current dead-end streets to be connected.

Justin Zetterman, Fremont’s director of public works, told the council the new paving district was the first step in making a paved street connecting the southern terminus of South Howard Street with the nearby west terminus of East Donna Drive.

Zetterman said local residents requested the connection for ease of travel purposes as well as safety — giving residents a second exit from their streets which would also make accessing the area easier for first responders.

There are also plans to construct 45 new housing structures along the new connector road, he added, with some along the extension of South Howard Street as well dozen of others on the extension of East Donna Drive.

Plans are for 33 residential lots along the south side of East Donna Drive and four apartment buildings with two buildings on each side of a retention pond.

“It is a benefit to the city to get this done,” Zetterman said. “(Having) 45 dwelling units without a second access just isn’t a safe situation.”

On Ohio Street and Palmer Drive, the council approved adding “No Parking” signs and painting of curbs red to indicate no parking around or in front of mailboxes on the streets from North Wyoming Avenue to West Dakota Street.

Zetterman said city officials have received complaints about the blocking of mailboxes on the streets, and officials from the U.S. Postal Service have declined to deliver mail to blocked mailboxes.

“Along the north side of the street, there is a combination of single family and duplex housing. On the south side of the street, there are primarily multi-family buildings with varying numbers of units and each includes some amount of off-street parking adjacent to the buildings,” city officials stated in a staff report. “Cars are reported to be regularly parking in front of or too close to the individual and gang mailboxes along the south side of the street. There are no mailboxes on the north side of the street. This impediment has led to the United States Postal Service’s decision to not deliver mail to these mailboxes when they are not accessible to the mail carrier’s vehicle.”

Zetterman told the council that the city’s Municipal Code has a section on “Parking near curbside mailboxes” — which he said prohibits parking vehicles that block or impede access to mail boxes.

“No person shall park any vehicle so close to any curbside mailbox that the vehicle hampers access to postal employees to any curbside mailbox,” it states.

Under the plan, city staff would possibly paint the curbs in affected segments red like what is done around fire hydrants, or, he added, “No Parking” signs or “Do Not Block Mailbox” signs could be installed.

“This is a somewhat unique area,” he added.