The Fremont City Council had arguably its most uneventful meeting since November on Tuesday night, April 11, with only five members of the public present and most of the meeting dominated by comments from former council members Brad Yerger and Susan Jacobus.

There were only five new business action items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, and one saw the council approve the City of Fremont applying for a grant to help fund a proposed “rail to trail” walking and bicycling path is being spearheaded by the FEVR Rail to Trail Foundation.

Angie Olson, the city’s grant funding coordinator, told the council that the federal grant from the Transportation Alternatives Program provides funds for projects that, “encompasses a variety of smaller-scale transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails, and safe routes to school projects among other projects.”

According to the staff report on the grant application, the project cost is estimated at $1.9 million.

“The grant requires a 20% match. The Director of Public Works, Justin Zetterman, will build the match — $380,000 — into the 2024-2025 Public Works budget,” Olson wrote in the staff report to the council. “The FEVR Rail to Trail project has been identified as a Long-Range Transportation Plan priority project within Fremont. This proposed project reflects the City’s values of quality of life and teamwork.”

Stan Darling, the president of the FEVR Rail to Trail Foundation, was present to answer any questions from the council; one of which involved whether or not the path that was adjacent to working farmland would be closed if farmers were applying pesticides or other agricultural chemicals.

Darling said if farmers did apply any chemicals as part of their field work, and it was believed to present health dangers to walkers or bicyclers, that yes, the trail would close temporarily.

The trail is expected to be 10 feet wide and concrete. It would follow the old Fillmore Western Railway tracks, beginning just southwest of the Fremont Golf Club and north of 23rd Street, then follow a northeastern route through the northern parts of the city and end near U.S. Highway 275 by Luther Road.

In the staff report, Olson said, “The City of Fremont, in partnership with the non-profit, constitutes an eligible sponsorship under TAP,” and hence could apply for the grant funding.

“The FEVR Rail to Trail Foundation has applied for non-profit status with the IRS and is awaiting final designation,” city officials detailed in a staff report. “The City of Fremont requests permission to apply for assistance from the Transportation Alternatives Program for the implementation of a non-motorized walking/bicycling, paved trail from Somers to Highway 275.”

Pulled consent items extend meeting length

What was expected to be a short council meeting ended up lasting at least twice as long as expected after 10 of the 19 consent agenda items were pulled from the consent agenda for further discussion and other issues.

Consent agenda items are normally not subject to council discussion, and all items on the consent agenda are approved with one vote of the council. Fremont policy allows for items to be pulled from the consent agenda by either a member of the city council or a member of the public.

During Tuesday’s meeting, 10 items were asked to be removed, with former city council members Brad Yerger and Susan Jacobus asking to have five items removed, Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren asking to have three items removed; Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis asking to have one item removed so he could abstain from voting, and one item removed by City Clerk Tyler Ficken due to a mix-up with the agenda packet.

Yerger asked to have the minutes of the March 28 council meeting amended, claiming that a resolution to appoint Zetterman as the city’s public works director had the incorrect name on it.

Yerger asked that the council accept a written document he had created about the correction to the resolution, which was received after a 7-1 vote to approve. After several minutes explaining his concerns, he said resolutions needed to be correct.

“Resolutions are important. I urge you to clean up the record,” Yerger concluded.

Ficken stated that the resolution’s errors had been caught quickly after the March 28 meeting, and that it had been corrected and was accurate in the city’s official record.

Jacobus asked to have three items regarding city purchases or contracts that required payment pulled from the consent agenda. The former council member told the eight current members of the council that in her opinion, the items may not be suitable for the consent agenda and while she had no objections to any of the issues, she wanted to have “light discussion” of each topic.

Von Behren also pulled three items, one the quarterly report on the city’s LB840 funds and accounting, but also two items seeking special designated licenses for parties or events where alcohol would be served. The Ward 1 council member claimed the applications for the special licenses were not filled out as needed to ensure minors were not able to access alcohol and other minor issues.

Following more than 30 minutes of discussion on all 10 pulled consent agenda items; each of the items was approved with a unanimous 8-0 vote.

2 public hearings held

There were two public hearings at Tuesday’s meeting: one for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Fremont, Farmland and Railroad Levee; and a second seeking the approval of an application for a Class C Liquor License for Gesell Enterprises, LLC dba Five.0.Five Brewing Company, at 349 N. Main St.

Both hearings were opened and closed with no public comment. The city council did not take action on the farmland and railroad levee grant.