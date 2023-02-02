The Fremont City Council approved on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a $2.778 million contract with M.E. Collins Contracting Co., LLC, to repair the deteriorating abutment structure under the Bell Street viaduct in the south part of the city.

The viaduct, which acts as a bridge over Union Pacific railroad tracks north of Morningside Road and South of First Street, is shifting on its abutments and must be fixed before it becomes more problematic and possibly dangerous, said Justin Zetterman, the city’s interim director of public works.

The planned repairs to the structure were originally budgeted for only $1.5 million, but Zetterman told council members that the new cost was more than $1.2 million higher due to inflation effects on the price of materials, especially concrete.

“The cost of construction has gone up quite a bit,” Zetterman said. “It was originally $1.5 million, but it came in considerably higher than that.”

According to a staff report on the project, the repairs will be extensive, and Zetterman noted, cause the total closure of the Bell Street bridge for no less than six months. Work is expected to begin this spring, and officials hope, be completed by fall.

“The project consists of the reconstruction of the south bridge abutment, paving rehabilitation, storm sewer improvements and guardrail replacement along with other work necessary to complete the project,” officials stated in the staff report to the council.

Zetterman further explained to the council that the bridge has shifted over the years, causing the main bridge structure to slide on its abutments. The situation requires attention and repairs sooner than later, he noted, since the longer the shifting continues, the higher the chance the structure could collapse in future years.

One major issue with the construction, he added, is the impending closure of the bridge to all pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic. The bridge is a main transportation corridor for a wide range of traffic, from emergency first responders such as police and fire department vehicles, to agriculture product semi-trucks headed to local grain elevators. The bridge is also crossed by thousands of passenger cars each day.

“We need to come up with an effective method to move (traffic) around (the bridge),” Zetterman added. “This will be a long process and the bridge will be closed.”

Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis raised another concern with the traffic flow: the regular closures due to stopped Union-Pacific trains of Luther Road between Morningside Road and First Street. That issue has become problematic in recent months as the train stoppages have blocked both Luther and Johnson roads for hours at a time, cutting road connections to the south areas of the city.

Zetterman said he was working with the Fremont police and fire departments, as well as local grain elevator companies, to devise a traffic action plan for the closure.

Council President Mark Jensen asked if it was a better option to delay the construction repair project to the future, to which Zetterman said it was not ideal due to the skyrocketing costs of materials and construction in addition to safety concerns.

Mayor Joey Spellerberg said the repair work was critical to the city’s future.

“We have to take infrastructure seriously,” Spellerberg said. “This is a very important section of roadway for Fremont. I think we just have to bite the bullet and get it done.”

Construction of the bridge repairs has not been finalized, Zetterman noted, and he and other city officials are working with M.E. Collins staff and engineers to determine a finalized calendar of closure and construction.