After unexpectedly passionate debate on the issue late Tuesday night, May 30, the Fremont City Council approved changes to the times fireworks will be permitted to be set off in the weeks leading up to the July Fourth holiday.

The change approved by the council in a series of votes means that this year, from June 27 through July 3, fireworks can only be set off from noon to 11 p.m. Previously, city ordinance allowed fireworks from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the days before the Fourth of July.

On July Fourth, the time period allowed for the setting off of fireworks remains the same, from 8 a.m. to midnight.

In order to take effect this year, the council had to both approve the proposed change in city ordinance with the amended times, as well as approve a suspending of the council rules requiring three readings of a city ordinance change. Then, the final reading had to be approved.

That process led to debate about the times fireworks were allowed between Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem, who had proposed the time change, and Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan, who lobbied for the hours to remain the same this year for several reasons.

The council approved the change in times for allowed fireworks in a 6-2 vote, with Vaughan and Council President Mark Jensen voting no. Then, the council approved suspending the rules to allow a third and final reading Tuesday night, also in a 6-2 vote with both Jensen and Vaughan voting no again. Finally, the official change in times third reading was approved in a 7-1 vote, with only Vaughan voting no.

Prior to the voting drama, Ganem explained her reasoning for the proposal, noting that the issue of fireworks being set off and the allowed times in the city ordinances had been subject of complaints, discussion and debate at the council level for many months.

“I’ve had this in my back pocket for several months. I’ve had several requests for fireworks programs already. The goal of this particular one is to take a step, just one step, because people want no fireworks and (others) say don’t invade my rights to set off fireworks,” Ganem explained. “I hear it from both sides. Given the review of some of this, I was seeking a balance. I think one step forward would be to change the times. We’d have to suspend the rules to implement it this year. It is just to change one time.”

Ganem said she has received complaints about the early morning fireworks from church attendees, local senior citizens and residents who work unusual hours and may be asleep during the mornings.

“What I have observed is the fireworks being lit off during the week is the kids. I want to change at least the morning time, from 8 a.m. to noon (start) and they’d still have 11 hours to set off fireworks and celebrate," she added.

Ganem’s proposal met unexpected objections, though, from Vaughan who told the council and attendees he was not in favor of the changes — noting his primary objection was because fireworks vendors had already bought their 2023 supply of fireworks to sell, and the reduced hours in his opinion may lead to reduced sales. He also said as a child he was addicted to blowing off as many fireworks as possible.

“I am steadfastly against (this). As a child who grew starting lighting off (fireworks) at 9 a.m. every Fourth of July for 10 days straight, that was some of the funnest and most enjoyable times of my childhood. I wouldn’t want to deprive that to children today,” he said.

Jensen said he receives as many complaints about reducing fireworks as he does allowing them.

“Other people have rights, too, and sometimes we just have to accommodate them,” Jensen said.

Former council member Brad Yerger spoke about this issue, explaining that in his belief the fireworks in the city are out of control and also the fireworks ordinance is not being enforced by police.

“This is the very tip of the iceberg. (Does) the Fourth of July — a holiday — need 10 days of fireworks beforehand. There is a significant fine for illegal fireworks. We need to put a stop to after-hours fireworks,” Yerger said. “This is a start. But please don’t give up on doing what the original constituent said when bringing this to the council, who said, ‘we need to do more.’ We do need to do more. There is a lot more than needs to be done.”

Ganem said the main point she hoped to get across was being respectful to neighbors when shooting off fireworks.

“My intent was to take a step forward, examine and take the calls about it. I found a lot of it boiled down to not being neighborly. Being disrespectful to neighbors,” Ganem said. “