Size becomes part of conditional use permit request

There may yet be a large highway sign installed at Master’s Hand south of the city.

Although the business is outside the city limits, it is within the city’s one-mile zoning jurisdiction. Several years ago, owner Susie Robison approached the planning commission asking for a permit to erect a large highway sign on five poles which she had sunk in the ground on the south end of the main property at the business. That request was denied because the sign she wanted to put up exceeded the 100-square-feet size limitation imposed by the city’s zoning regulations.

One of her employees, Lana Peterson, was in front of the city council Thursday night asking for something else. This time, Robison—who was out of town on business—was asking to have the zoning regulation changed.

Pole signs, like Robison is seeking, were limited to one per property and could not exceed 100-square feet and be no higher than 40 feet. Under the proposal, a business in a Highway Commercial zoning area, also known as C-2, could have one pole sign for every 500 feet, or fraction thereof, of highway or road frontage. The proposal limits the number of pole signs at two. The size of any sign would be determined as part of the conditional use permitting process but the height limit remains in effect.

Representing the planning commission, Justin Hansen told the council the commission had discussed the size requirement at length and decided to recommend the council approve the zoning change.

The council voted unanimously to pass Ordinance 1333, which describes the change. The council passed the measure using the emergency clause, meaning it only received one public reading prior to passage. Ordinances usually must be read three times in public before they can be adopted.

Because it was passed with the emergency clause, it also becomes effective immediately.

Robison now can submit a