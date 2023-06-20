The Fremont City Council on June 13 approved adopting an Emergency Action Plan for Flood Response, a report and action plan prepared by city officials in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies.

The more than 100-page report included detailed maps of local waterways that could flood, locations of levees, potential evacuation routes, locations of critical facilities, as well as a list of hoped for continued improvements in the plan’s details and recommended future training for city staff of all levels.

Following the presentation and before the council voted 7-0 to adopt the plan, Mayor Joey Spellerberg stated how intensive the process was to create the plan.

“I was a part of this process since 2022. There are so many people at the city who helped,” Spellerberg said. “We all know a plan is only as good as its implementation. It was a tremendous amount of work. We are prepared in Fremont and Dodge County. We hope it never happens again.”

Lottie Mitchell, a customer service specialist with the City of Fremont, introduced the report to the council during their June 13 meeting, stating that since the disastrous floods of 2019, the city and the Nebraska “Silver Jackets” had worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to create a better flood response action plan in the event another catastrophic flood occurred in the future.

After Mitchell’s brief comments, Derek Schriner, an engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, detailed the Emergency Action Plan to the council, noting that in 2019 more than $19 million in damages were incurred due to the floods.

“Levee over-topping (in 2019) resulted in the city becoming an island,” Schriner said. “Fremont is very vulnerable to flooding from the Platte River and Rawhide Creek, and in rare instances the Elkhorn River.”

Schriner said numerous meetings were hosted involving a range of stakeholders from the region from October 2021 through January 2023, capped by a large “tabletop exercise” simulating potential future flood events and how officials would react. Partners in the planning included the Dodge County Office of Emergency Management; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Nebraska Emergency Management Agency; and the National Weather Service.

From the City of Fremont, he explained that Spellerberg, City Administrator Jody Sanders, Planning Director Jennifer Dam as well as staff from the 9-1-1 emergency dispatch center, the Fremont Police Department and Fremont Fire Chief were all involved.

“It was an amazing attendance for something like this,” Schriner said of the city’s involvement.

The plan is available online at the City of Fremont’s website, under the area of agendas and then City Council agendas for the date June 13.

According the plan’s authors, there were multiple areas of concern that were recommended for, “future development,” which included the following:

“Develop standard operating procedure for sandbagging efforts; identify lead person and employees responsible; how many sandbags should be on standby; where to store sandbags; where to fill sandbags; traffic control,” officials stated in the plan. “Develop post flood event plans; FEMA 101 class for department heads covering documentation, billing, reimbursement; educate public on flood preparedness including pet sheltering, what to pack and take with you; consider agreements for hotels, translation services, contractor services and large equipment contractors; work with dispatch on best practices for utilizing 2-1-1; research billboard on 23rd Street for public messaging opportunity.”

Other areas listed for consideration included assessing whether or not the city was capable of “all employee texting;” are library officials researching power banks for city use during an emergency; are there social media graphics to use for each flood stage; the requesting and reviewing of emergency plans for local large vendors such as grocery stores; and expanded wording and explanations to include what the city’s liability is during evacuations and at the airport.

The document also included a list of critical facilities in the city, as well as a list of 45 companies or firms that deal with hazardous materials. However, the list of those businesses and sites was blacked out and redacted from public view, with the names of firms, what types of hazardous materials they house or deal with and their locations completely redacted.

A detailed game plan for communicating emergency information to the public was also included, with the mayor being listed as the main spokesperson whose face should be on broadcasts and television reports when possible.