Local residents will get some hoped for serenity and big-rig semi-truck drivers will have a new truck route to use on Dodge Street following approval of a new truck route in Fremont.

During the June 27 meeting of the Fremont City Council, the first reading of modifications to the city’s heavy truck routes ordinance were unanimously approved. The main change was designating Dodge Street from Bell Street to Union Street on the south side of the city as a new big-rig semi-truck route.

Justin Zetterman, the city’s Public Works director, told the council that residents of the area from Bell Street westward along First Street — specifically those on Maple Street — had submitted complaints about excessive and problematic heavy truck traffic to the city’s Traffic Committee.

“As part of the Traffic Committee, one of the items we discussed was a complaint that was brought to us from somebody who was seeing a lot of trucks on Maple Street between First Street and Dodge Street. Currently, First Street is an east-west truck route from Bell Street. Dodge Street is not. The truck drivers were not violating our code for truck routes,” Zetterman said.

“They were staying on the truck route, until the next local road to get them where they are going — which is how the ordinance is written. As far as just saying ‘you cannot go down this road,’ is a stretch. Given the number of businesses along the south side of Dodge (Street) that have trucks that go to them, we thought we could designate Dodge Street as a truck route.”

He added other thoughts.

“Hopefully it will alleviate some of the truck traffic on First Street that is going to those local businesses. As a part of this, I think it would make sense to connect Union (Street) from Factory (Street) to First Street. I underestimated how easy that might be to do with the railroad,” he noted.

Zetterman said he will continue to work with Union Pacific company officials about altering the Union Street to Factory Street route to add it as an official truck route.

Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan said the changes were a good idea, especially in light of the situation in the area now.

“This makes sense,” Vaughan said.

According to a staff report about the issue, Dodge Street has multiple businesses which are serviced by big-rig semi-trucks, but those vehicles were primarily accessing their destinations by utilizing cut-through streets from First Street south to Dodge Street.

“At this time, only First Street is a designated truck route; however, there are multiple industrial users along the south side of Dodge Street that rely on large trucks to run their businesses. Trucks on Maple Street going to or from the truck route — First Street — are allowed by the City’s Truck Route Ordinance to utilize local streets to directly move between truck routes and their destination,” officials stated in the staff report.

The report included a recommendation.

“To potentially limit the number of trucks needing to move between First and Dodge Streets on the local residential streets, Staff is recommending modifying the existing ordinance to include Dodge Street as a designated truck route from Union Street to Bell Street,” officials explained in the staff report. “Along with this, it is recommended that the designation of Union Street be revised to continue north from Factory Street to First Street.”

Zetterman noted that by approving the change, a planned 2024 paving project along First Street from Main Street to Bell Street would be less problematic for truck drivers. The cost of the change is minimal, he added, amounting to less than $500 for new signage to inform drivers of the route change.

Pavement projects begin Wednesday

Seven projects that are part of the city’s 2023 Pavement Rehabilitation project as slated to begin the morning of Wednesday, July 5.

In a press release posted to the city’s Police Department Facebook page, city officials warned of the projects and how the seven locations could see traffic impacts such as delays and “impaired access.”

The seven locations include:

On 20th Street, from Broad Street to Park Avenue

The intersection of 12th Street and Irving Avenue

The intersection of 19th Street and Garden City Road

The intersection of Ninth Street and Grant Street

The intersection of East Ninth Street and North Hancock Street

The intersection of K Street and Jackson Street

“We regret the traffic flow will be affected and access to (residents) may be impaired during construction,” city officials stated in the press release. “We will do our best to keep any inconveniences to (residents) at a minimum.”

The duration of each construction project was not revealed, but other pavement rehabilitation projects have been completed from one to five days from the start of work. For more information, residents can contact the Public Works Department via telephone by calling 402-727-2638.