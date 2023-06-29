Fremont City Council President Mark Jensen will not face a hearing over allegations of misconduct after a chaotic, insult-riddled hourlong debate on Tuesday night about his admission of playing Keno and a complaint filed by former council member Brad Yerger.

Following the debate and before the decision to not hold a hearing was finalized, Jensen thanked his supporters, and also criticized Yerger and others he claimed were hampering efforts to govern the city. As he had said in an earlier statement, he reiterated his claims that the effort to remove him was an attack on his supporters and local governance.

“I must thank all the members of our community for their overwhelming support I have received in the face of this absurdity. It means more to me than you will ever know. Since being elected council president, there has been action against me to try to censure me for mouthing something under my breath that was never spoken out loud, and now action to try to remove me from council for activity that isn’t even against city code,” Jensen said.

Jensen said he believes there is a deeper reason for these actions other than simply to cause him grief.

“I believe these actions are a direct warning shot to anyone who may consider running for election for these positions — a warning that if you are not in their camp, this is the treatment you can expect,” Jensen, said, adding, “a goal being to dissuade people from seeking these positions, giving their people a better chance.”

The debate about Jensen’s Keno habit became heated at several points in the meeting, with insults lobbed by residents who spoke during public comment as well as council members. Several attendees stormed out of the council chambers in anger, and jeers from the assembled crowd were met with warnings from Mayor Joey Spellerberg to be quiet on several occasions.

Jensen and Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan made pointed verbal attacks aimed at Yerger and former council member Susan Jacobus during their comments, with both claiming the two former council members were regularly engaging in grandstanding and time-wasting with what they claim have been excessive public comments on items before the council.

“I call on this council and administration to look at how we can better take control of city council proceedings, which is something the general public favors,” Jensen said. “People who couldn’t even get enough support in their own wards to retain a seat on city council are being allowed to lengthen and obstruct these meetings. It is against common sense and against the wishes of the bulk of our constituents in my opinion.”

Jensen spoke of addressing issues.

“Let’s get back to dealing with the genuine issues of Fremont,” Jensen said. “Stop wasting time on trivial pursuits and attempts to score cheap points.”

Vaughan also attacked Yerger and Jacobus for their participation during council meetings.

“This is a larger issue than what we are looking at right now. Part of that is this constant, incessant interruption and holding back of our city government by a select few for what seems to be attention seeking, if nothing else. They are not adding value. All they are doing is detracting from what we need to get done,” Vaughan said. “This is not the stuff we need to be focusing on. What are we doing here? This is trivial garbage that has been shown to be totally inaccurate.”

The proposal to host a city hearing — a trial-like meeting in which the defendant is allowed an attorney, to present evidence and cross examine witnesses — will not happen.

A motion by Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren to set a time and date for the hearing did not receive a required second, and hence died under Robert’s Rules of Order. After the failed motion, the mayor quickly called for an adjournment of the meeting.

When the meeting was officially over, Jensen jubilantly expressed his happiness with the decision and conducted interviews with Omaha-area television station reporters.

Yerger complaint stemmed from Jensen admission

The intense tone of the meeting was because Jensen had been accused by Yerger of violating the city’s municipal code by playing Keno. Yerger, as well as animal rights activist Rae Tuff, had filed a complaint with the city accusing Jensen of misconduct and seeking the hearing that could possibly have led to a vote to remove Jensen from office.

Yerger claimed in his complaint that Fremont elected officials — members of the city council and the mayor, as well as their spouses — are barred from playing Keno by the city’s municipal code, Chapter 2, Sec 2-207. Yerger claimed Jensen knew playing Keno was not allowed because both had been given warnings by past attorneys with the city’s legal counsel team that they are prohibited from playing the gambling game which is licensed by the city.

After Jensen was filmed by a local resident on three different days in May both playing Keno and accepting cash winnings from the game at Big Red Keno in Fremont, Jensen admitted in an interview with the Fremont Tribune that he now realized playing Keno by elected officials was prohibited and he would not play the game anymore.

The Tribune conducted a tape-recorded telephone interview with Jensen on May 31, during which Jensen said he had stopped playing the game after being told by an unnamed city official that elected officials are prohibited from playing Keno.

“I have been in contact with (city) legal (staff). I was advised at one point in time about not playing Keno. I had looked through some statutes and things, and frankly, I thought (the ban) was more for if I was employed there or anything,” Jensen said on May 31. “Since that time, I have come to learn, it was bad on me, that, no, even playing is not legal.”

During the May 31 interview, Jensen also admitted his playing Keno was a, “violation of the ordinance.”

“I did not specifically discuss it with the attorneys, I did discuss it with others (at the city),” Jensen added in the recorded interview. “After looking through the ordinance, I imagine it ... it is a violation of the ordinance. The way I understand it now, not at the time.”

Yerger said during his comments on Tuesday night that Jensen’s admission in the article prompted him to file the complaint, adding that for many years, the city’s legal staff had warned council members to not play the game.

“I was the one that filed the complaint you currently have before you. I did so because it was publicized in the newspaper, and he took an interview with a reporter and admitted he knew it was a violation of city code, that he had played Keno for a long time and apparently that didn’t matter. I understand he has been attempting to walk that back substantially ever since it was put in the paper,” Yerger said. “That is what prompted my complaint.”

Yerger also stated — as did Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis — that he and many other current and past city council members had been instructed on many occasions by both Jacott and prior city attorneys that playing Keno was banned for council members, the mayor and their spouses.

Contrasting that point, though, were Von Behren and Ward 4 Council Member Lori Lathrop — both elected in November 2022 — who said in their training and orientation, they did not receive those Keno warnings.

Tuesday debate, actions criticized

Many residents in attendance, including Ellis and Von Behren, argued that what transpired during Tuesday’s meeting was inappropriate, claiming that the city’s Municipal Code required that a hearing date and time be set and also chiding Jacott and Spellerberg for allowing a de facto hearing to take place on Tuesday.

“I think we have just poisoned the well on having a hearing. I think we still owe the public, this is not about getting Mr. Jensen … I think there is a bigger issue here. We took a position, regardless of what we think the ordinance says, we’ve maintained the position, and I think there is still an open question as to what the state Gaming Commission (says),” Von Behren said.

“I think given what we’ve done, given the changes, the optics, the appearance of what this is, I feel we owe it to the public to go ahead, have a hearing with the sole purpose to get clarity on this. We own the public some clarity amongst the clouds we created.”

Yerger also expressed his dismay at what was occurring during the meeting, stressing that his interpretation of the city Municipal Code was that a hearing “shall” be set, and wasn’t an option to decline.

“I don’t know why we’re talking about this. Quite honestly, I’m appalled you are conducting a mini-hearing before you give the hearing. The city attorney is the prosecuting attorney, not the defending attorney,” Yerger said. “I made a complaint. It was verified. It was accurate. I can’t imagine why you’re accepting all this discussion as opposed to setting a (hearing) date as is required. It is a ‘shall’ statement.”

Vaughan said he had no doubt about the interpretation of the Keno ordinance, and objected to Yerger’s complaint.

“It becomes readily apparent that the attempt here is invalid. It is in black and white. When I learned this was specifically addressed in 1997… a previous council set out to remove that,” Vaughan said. “I think there isn’t any real need to approve a resolution on this. I think it is a fruitless effort and don’t see any point to do so.”

Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem also criticized Yerger’s complaint, and decried what she said were actions tarnishing the city’s reputation.

“It is up to the citizens of Fremont to decide who their council members are at the ballot box through a regular election or a recall election,” Ganem said. “Unless there is serious criminal misconduct, it would be extraordinary action for the city council to remove a duly elected member of the city council. There is no need to pass this resolution to have a hearing. Brad Yerger’s complaint is factually inaccurate at this time.”

“This needs to stop. This situation is a mess. And, I think it tarnishes Fremont’s reputation unnecessarily,” Ganem added. “The city council really needs to focus its time and energy on the most important issues to the citizens of Fremont. It is time for the Fremont City Council to promote and focus on uniting our community, and not dividing it.”