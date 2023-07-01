Children and other pedestrians who live in the new and rapidly growing Sun Ridge neighborhood on the east side of Fremont will in the near future see a significant safety enhancement along Jack Sutton Drive.

On Tuesday, June 13, the Fremont City Council and Mayor Joey Spellerberg instructed city Public Works Director Justin Zetterman to move ahead with plans for a new pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection of Sunridge Drive and Jack Sutton Drive.

Spellerberg and the council also told Zetterman they desired that he begin the early stages of planning for the construction of a new sidewalk along the entirety of Jack Sutton Drive from Luther Road to South Johnson Road. A short, 100-yard area of the roadway already has a sidewalk.

A consent agenda item on building a crosswalk at Sunridge Drive and Jack Sutton Drive was what prompted the discussion of the new sidewalk and the safety of local children and residents.

Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis requested the item dealing with the crosswalk pulled from the consent agenda to allow council discussion on the issue. Ellis asked for more information on the plan.

Zetterman told the council that the city had received communications from concerned residents that the lack of a crosswalk was creating a possibly dangerous situation for children who are walking home from Johnson Crossing Academic Center and need to traverse Jack Sutton Drive, which has a 30 miles per hour (mph) speed limit.

The idea for a proposed crosswalk, though, was unanimously rejected by the city’s Utility and Infrastructure Board (UIB) on Tuesday, June 27. The UIB members, Zetterman said, recommended the new sidewalk on the north side of Jack Sutton Drive as a safety enhancement.

Zetterman told the council a request to the developer of the Sun Ridge development for a new sidewalk, “was not well-received,” but that he and members of the UIB believed a crosswalk and new sidewalk, “both are important solutions.”

Ellis, as well as Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan, stated that the safety of local children is paramount, and each encouraged Zetterman to pursue both options.

“This is a safety issue for children and we need sidewalk on the other side of the street,” Ellis said. “I applaud the UIB in deciding to go with sidewalks.”

Vaughan said he was the council member who, “brought this to the attention,” of city staff and he fully supported any improvements to provide a safer walking route for local kids.

Zetterman told the council that a sidewalk, “enhances the safety of kids,” and that the Public Works Department, “is supportive of either option or both.”

Among a staff report on the item, the original proposal was to construct a $40,000 pedestrian crosswalk on Jack Sutton Drive at the intersection of Sunridge Drive.

The T-intersection is a frequent crossing point for residents and children who reside in the new Sun Ridge development to access the city walking path on the south side of Jack Sutton Drive. According to a staff report, another city streets project was under-budget, and officials recommended using those leftover funds to pay for the new crosswalk.

No action was taken on the request for the new crosswalk, and Zetterman told the council that he would return to the city’s engineering department to devise plans for both the crosswalk and the sidewalk. If the city does construct a new sidewalk, the developer of the land would be required to fund the new sidewalk, he added.