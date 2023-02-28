The Fremont City Council has another busy agenda on tap for the Tuesday, Feb. 28, meeting, with the usual end-of-the-month public comment period at 6:30 p.m., followed by the official meeting which includes a list of important issues detailed in the agenda.

Possibly the most debated of the agenda items for Tuesday is the second reading of the proposed animal control ordinance, but many other items are slated to be discussed including the city’s contract with the FurEver Homes for animal shelter, adoption services; the Bell Street Bridge viaduct repair project; the Fremont Municipal Airport runway renovation project.

Under the proposed contract renewal with FurEver Homes, the city will see a 15% cost increase in what it pays to the animal shelter. With the 15% raise in costs, the city would pay $18,238 per month, the report states, taking the annual amount paid to the shelter to $190,312.

The current agreement between the city and shelter is scheduled to expire on March 15, however the city must have a shelter provider, said Police Chief Jeff Elliott in a staff report.

“The City of Fremont has an agreement with FurEver Homes to provide sheltering for animals picked up as a result of animal control ordinances. The City of Fremont is in the process of requesting proposals for animal sheltering and this process will not be completed by March 15,” Elliott wrote. “FurEver Homes has agreed to an extension of the current contract with a 15% increase billed monthly and a reduction in their available hours and removing the requirement that they take ‘owner surrenders’ until space is available. The City needs a place to shelter animals as there is currently no other available options.”

The council will hold a third and final reading of an ordinance to annex a section of land south of 23rd Street and east of Luther Drive – also known informally as the Diers neighborhood – which will in the future be home to a new residential community as well as a new elementary school that is part of the expansion of Fremont Public Schools.

Bell Street viaduct costs increase

The engineering costs for the Bell Street Viaduct bridge repair project will more than double, after it was determined more work than expected is needed. That additional repair work requires more engineering and planning documents and work, leading to the city paying more than $165,000 more in costs.

“On Jan. 11, 2022, the City of Fremont entered into an agreement in the amount of $150,713.16 with Speece Lewis Engineers for engineering services related to the design and construction of the Bell Street Viaduct Rehabilitation project,” officials stated. “Speece Lewis was selected for the project through a public RFP and fees and expected hours were based upon information provided by the City of Fremont.

The report stated that an, “expected construction time of 12 weeks or 60 construction days” was anticipated for the project.

“During the design process, the project was found to be more complicated and would require considerably more construction time than was originally estimated. Taking advantage of the closing of the viaduct, additional was also added to repair the surface of the viaduct and to reconstruct guardrail where deemed necessary,” officials stated. “This additional design along with an increase in construction time to likely more than six months has resulted in the need for this amendment. The amount proposed is the result of discussions and negotiations with the consultant to understand and justify the increased numbers.

According to the staff report, “the contract will be billed hourly and may not require the full amount of work proposed.”

“There is still some money left on the original contract that may reduce the overall fee in the end,” the report states. “The contract amendment is in an amount not to exceed $165,375.00. Along with the original contracted amount of $150,713.16, the total potential price for consulting engineering services for this project will be $316,088.16 or roughly 11% of the construction cost of the project.”

A second agenda item also seeks the council’s approval to pay Union Pacific Railroad $25,000 so the company can review the Bell Street Viaduct repair plans. The bridges goes over UP railroad tracks on the south side of Fremont.

Resolution 2023-045 is, “to enter into an agreement with the Union Pacific Railroad for their management and review of the Bell Street Viaduct Rehabilitation project.”

Also up for discussion and possible action are a range of public works and road projects.

A possible contract will be awarded to Nebraska-based J&F Concrete Partners, LLC of Cedar Bluffs, Neb. A staff report stated that the firm, “submitted the lowest bid amount of $369,471.00 with the funds coming out of the Street Fund. This project is funded in the 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Plan.” Seven locations around the city are slated to see pavement rehabilitation under the project.

To view the city council agenda online, visit:_02282023-1504 (fremontne.gov).