The Fremont City Council is scheduled to discuss and possibly approve a one-year contract extension with FurEver Home, Inc., for animal sheltering services at their Tuesday, May 30, meeting.

FurEver Home, Inc., is the current animal shelter provider for the city, and was the only animal shelter organization to submit a request for proposal (RFP) application to provide animal shelter services to city officials in mid-March.

The proposed one-year contract extension is almost identical to what FurEver Home, Inc., officials proposed in their RFP and includes an increase in the financial terms of the contract to help cover the costs the shelter incurs from employee salaries, utilities and rent at their facility, which is located at 925 W. Sixth St.

The contract is for 12 months from the date of signing, with an option for the city to renew the contract for up to four years after the first year. The city has used FurEver Home, Inc., for more than two years as its shelter entity. The annual base fee is $240,000.

The shelter accepts animals that are confiscated by the Fremont Police Department as well as those brought in by the public. The organization also offers adoptable pets, ranging from tiny rodents such as gerbils to fluffy kitties and loyal doggo buddies.

Martha Bang, president of FurEver Home, Inc., said in a telephone interview that she and others at the facility are thrilled with the development and expect the council to approve the contract since no other organizations had submitted bids.

“That is a good thing,” Bang said of the expected contract extension pending council approval. “There are some citizens that don’t like to pay impound fees and what have you, but overall, I think the community knows their pets are safe here if they get picked up, and they’re well-taken care for. We are excited.”

The proposal for sheltering services, FurEver Home, Inc., officials submitted requested an annual lump sum payment of $240,000 for sheltering services “24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” provided by six full-time staff members and four part-time staff members.

FurEver Home officials proposed a five-year contract for sheltering services, with the cost of the service increasing in years two through five based on inflation, possible new costs or increases in the number of animals expected to be sheltered.

The city proposal, however, is only for the 12 months after the signing date of the new contract.

Bang said the increase in the amount the city will pay for sheltering services was appreciated and needed.

“What we kind of boiled it down to, our operating expenses are a little bit more than $400,000. What we wanted to do was to make sure our rent and utilities and payroll was covered,” she said. “We’ll fund-raise the rest in many different ways. The Jordan’s Way (event) was good, we raised about $12,000 in a matter of hours. The Fremont Area Big Give was recently, and we got donations there. When people say it takes a village (to run a shelter), it does.”

The proposal seeks “allowances” for extra costs and fees to be billed to the city for extenuating circumstances related to extreme animal control situations, the cost of which, officials stated, cannot be predicted.

The shelter has been the official city animal shelter since early 2021, and according to their statistics, took in an average of 800 animals in their first two years of sheltering for Fremont.

In the proposal, hours of operation were detailed if the contract is accepted. For public access, the shelter would be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday. The shelter would also have hours of “care of any animal in custody,” from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Saturday; and 7 a.m. to noon and 5-8 p.m. on Sunday.

To assist in their efforts to care for and house animals, the FurEver Home, Inc., proposal lists 18 partner agencies and entities that the shelter works with, including veterinary partners; shelter partners; rescue partners and training and behavior modification partners.

The action scheduled for the May 30 meeting is the latest in a series of discussions in the past four months about animal sheltering services as well as animal control issues.

On Feb. 28, the city council approved a three-month contract extension with the FurEver Home, Inc., for continued animal shelter services.

The extension was needed, said Fremont Chief of Police Jeff Elliott, because the prior contract with FurEver Home, Inc., would have expired while the city was seeking requests for proposals from other animal shelter providers bids for a possible new animal shelter.

At the time, Bang said the costs of operating the shelter — rent, utilities and staff pay — are higher than what the old contract paid the shelter. She explained that the shelter’s rent is $3,200 a month and it costs on average $1,500 in utilities per month.