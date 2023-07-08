The Fremont City Council has a very light agenda scheduled for the July 11 meeting, with several streets-related items up for debate, discussion and possible action.

One item is the second reading of proposed changes to the city’s truck routes ordinance, which would add Dodge Street as a new big-rig, semi-truck route.

The move is an effort to alleviate big trucks cutting through side residential streets from First Street. The first reading of the changes to the ordinance was approved on June 27. The changes would also include a truck route on Union Street from the south at Dodge Street north to First Street.

A second streets item on the docket for July 11 is a resolution authorizing the city’s Public Works Department to begin the process of constructing a new pedestrian crossing at the T-intersection of Sunridge Drive and Jack Sutton Drive.

The pedestrian crosswalk will include a flashing light for traffic to be alerted when pedestrians walk across the busy street, which leads to the Johnson Crossing Academic Center school to the east.

On June 27, the City Council instructed Public Works Director Justin Zetterman to also pursue plans to construct a sidewalk on the north side of Jack Sutton Drive from South Johnson Road to Luther Road, an area which currently only has about 100-150 yard of sidewalk near the new Sun Ridge community being developed.

Council members — during discussion of the proposed crosswalk — thought that having sidewalks on both sides of Jack Sutton Drive would enhance safety for the students who use the street for walking to school from assorted local neighborhoods.

Another item regarding truck routes for big-rigs and semi-trucks is also on the agenda for the July 11 meeting, instructing city staff to begin to explore amending the city’s truck routes ordinance to remove heavy truck and semi-truck traffic from Broad Street between Military Avenue and 23rd Street.

The City of Fremont took over jurisdictional control of what was the former U.S. Highway 77 business route through the city — also known as Broad Street — earlier in 2023 from the State of Nebraska. The move was timed with the opening of the U.S. Highway 77 Southeast Beltway, which is intended to divert traffic south of the city to U.S. Highway 275, then north where trucks can either continue west on U.S. Highway 30 or back to the north on U.S. Highway 77/U.S. Highway 275 toward Hooper.

City staff recommended that the truck route not be altered until the spring months of 2024 due to the numerous traffic construction projects around the city that are currently causing disruptions to normal routes, notably the Bell Street viaduct/bridge closure that is expected to continue until at least November.

The Fremont City Council meets on the second floor of the city’s Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., inside the Council Chambers room. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public.