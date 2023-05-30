Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Fremont City Council could pull another all-night affair on Tuesday, May 30, as the agenda for the last meeting of May is chock full of important items facing the community.

To make the night even potentially lengthier are a few items left over from the May 9 meeting, which was ended early because a council member was exhausted. And, the usual wild card, the end-of-month public comment session beginning at 6:30 p.m. could lead to an even longer night in the saddle for the eight council members and assorted city staff.

Fire Department expansion report

to be heardOne item likely to stir questions and debate is a presentation scheduled to hear a report from the consultants at Shive-Hattery, tasked with assessing the future building and infrastructure needs of the Fremont Fire Department.

The consultant group offers numerous recommendations to the city in the report, notably building a second fire station in the vicinity of East Military Avenue and Johnson Road; the construction of a totally new main fire station — eyed to be located on land in the east half of Masonic Park at the intersection of 23rd Street and North Main Street; as well as the possible planning and preliminary work to construct a third fire station in future years.

“There are two primary issues facing the fire department. The first is overall response time and coverage. Currently, 37% of calls and 52% of the city’s population, fall outside of the four-minute response time recommended,” Shive-Hattery officials said in the report’s opening statement. “Given future growth opportunities and trends in the city, these numbers will continue to increase without an additional fire station. Shive-Hattery recommends construction of a new, satellite fire station in the vicinity of East Military Avenue and Johnson Road to provide coverage for the east half of the city.”

The consultants recommended three potential spots in their report for the second fire station: one on the southwest corner of the intersection of East Military Avenue and Luther Road; the second at the northwest corner of the intersection of Luther Road and East 16th Street; and the third at the intersection of East Military Avenue and Johnson Road.

As for the current station housing the Fremont Fire Department, the consultants said the facility — first constructed in 1968 and later expanded in 1999 — is, “too small and poorly laid out to be operationally efficient. What available spaces are present are of low quality, insufficient quantity and require improvement.”

“The current facility is not able to meet the future needs of the department. Shive-Hattery recommends replacing this station with a new station on the east half of Masonic Park at the corner of East 23rd Street and North Main Street so that the current station can remain operational until the new station is built,” the consultants explained in the report.

“The department also faces significant challenges related to the at grade railroad crossings in the northwest corner of the city. Responding to calls in areas west of the railroad line can result in lengthy response times when trains are present. This increases the risk to calls at the Fremont Municipal Airport, Milliken Park Elementary School and the residents of the surrounding neighborhood. We recommend a third satellite station west of the tracks be part of the city’s long-term strategic planning.”

Inland Port zoning on tap again

Agenda items that were carried over to a degree from the May 9 city council meeting are also on the agenda for Tuesday, May 30.

One is a second reading of Ordinance 5642, which a first reading of was unanimously OK’d by the council on May 9. The ordinance changes to the text of the Unified Development Code, allowing for the establishment a Port Authority zoning district.

Another aspect of the Inland Port Authority zoning that did not get voted on during the May 9 meeting and which was continued to May 30 was an ordinance to zone the 1,500 acres of land east of U.S. Highway 275 and north of Morningside Road as “inland port” zoning designation.

The expected first reading was not voted on on May 9 after Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan requested that night’s meeting be ended because he was exhausted. On Tuesday, May 30, the council is expected to vote on both the first reading while also holding a vote on the second reading of Ordinance 5643, to change the land’s zoning from rural to port authority.

The Dodge County Supervisors are also expected to tackle the issue of the zoning for the inland port land during their Wednesday, May 31, meeting.

Extra fireworks time to be discussed

Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem placed an item on the Tuesday agenda seeking a slight change in the times fireworks can be set off on from June 27 through July 3 and on July 4.

Ganem has proposed allowing fireworks to be set off from noon through 11 p.m. from June 27 through July 3. On July 4, she has proposed fireworks hours to be 8 a.m. to midnight.

FurEver Home, Inc., contract on agenda

The city council will hear, and likely vote on, a one-year contract extension with the FurEver Home, Inc., for animal sheltering services. The new contract could be extended for up to four additional years after the completion of the first 12 months of the potential new deal.

The shelter has been the city’s primary animal shelter for more than two years, and is currently operating on a limited three-month contract extension that was approved in mid-March as the city sought out other applicants for a new sheltering contract.

However, only one entity — FurEver Home, Inc. — filed a request for proposals application to the city to provide animal shelter services. The new contract is for $240,000 a year, an increase from prior costs due to rises in the rent, utilities and staff salary elements of the shelter’s expenditures.