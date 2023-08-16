Burt County likely will soon get another campground, but don’t dust off that camping gear just yet. The new one isn’t intended for public use.

During its Aug. 9 meeting, Burt County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use permit sought by Ron Carson, Jr. to construct a private campground on property he owns in the wooded hills west of Tekamah.

Mike Sassen, a contractor with Advanced Design and Construction in Omaha who is managing the construction, spoke on Carson’s behalf. He said the project calls for the placement of a dozen portable tents, know as yurts, on the property. A yurt is a portable, circular dwelling made of a lattice of flexible poles and covered in felt or other fabric. Considered a sturdy, reliable type of tent, yurts have been the primary style of home in Central Asia, particularly Mongolia, for thousands of years.

Sassen said the yurts will be screwed into a wooden platform placed on concrete blocks.

“You can put one up or take it down in about an hour,” he said.

They are intended to be portable to provide more options for the site’s layout. Electricity will be brought to the site but water likely will not, at least right away.

“We are trying to figure out where to source it,” Sassen said, “and the system isn’t big enough right now.”

He said the only permanent items at the site will be the transformer for electricity and the restroom facilities.

According to Sassen, Carson intends to use the site to host