Roads were the main topic of discussion for the Burt County Board of Supervisors recently.

During its July 28 meeting, the board approved road maintenance agreements with Nebraska Game and Parks to grade roads at Summit Lake and Pelican Point State Recreation Areas.

Similar to the arrangements the county has with several townships, the county will be paid $140 per hour for the work. The agreement stipulates a limit of $4,800 at each site.

Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka said county crews usually do the work prior to holiday weekends.

The board also approved a change order for work to be done on Summit Lake Road.

Chytka said it was discovered at a preconstruction meeting that more patch work must be done on the road before the overlay is applied.

“The overlay won’t hold otherwise,” she said.

The original bid called for minor patching but closer inspection showed more was needed. Chytka said engineers with Mainelli Wagner, who prepared the original specifications, worked with the contractor, Knife River, to prepare the change order.

District 7 Supervisor Carl Pearson, who made the motion to approve the change, said it wasn’t the amount of money that concerned him, it was the process.

“This should have been found first,” he said.

Chytka also told the board that four culverts will need to be replaced before a stretch of County Road L, running east from Highway 77 on the north edge of Oakland to the Bertha Road, can be considered for resurfacing. She said the culverts will be added to the 2023-24 budget and the project will be taken off the current 1- and 6-Year Road Plan.

A bridge on County Road HI also was discussed. The 55-year-old bridge has been let for bids twice, Chytka said, but bids were rejected by the board both times.

A new consideration is to replace the span with two concrete box culverts.

District 1 Supervisor Sam Titus said the concrete culverts may cost more and take longer to install, but they also last much longer.

Board chairman Dave Schold said doing so also would require a new engineering study, something the county already has for a bridge replacement.

The board directed Chytka to consult with the engineers for an accurate assessment of current costs.

In other business during its July 28 meeting, the county board:

—Following a brief public hearing, approved a conditional use permit sought 3C’s, Inc.

Representing the company, Terry Cameron said the farming operation of which he is a part had recently acquired some property in Arizona Township and wants to spread sludge on the land as a fertilizer.

The Camerons have done the same thing on several other farm properties they own in the county without an issue and intend to follow the same process.

The proposal previously was approved by the county planning commission.

—Discussed for more than an hour initial budget projections provided by the various county offices.

Supervisors asked each department to go back over their figures in an effort to make additional reductions.

Final numbers will be discussed and decided upon after the county’s official valuation totals become available August 20. A year ago, the total valuation stood at $1.88 billion. The large increases in valuations seen this year is expected to push the total over $2 billion.

—Renewed a contract with Applied Connective Technologies to provide information technology services, including cybersecuity monitoring.

The contract, which runs from Aug. 1 of this year to July 31 of next year, will cost the county $60,079.

—Gave local approval to three requests for Special Designated Licenses, also know as one-day liquor licenses, sought by Nelson’s Food Pride in Oakland. The grocer intends to provide catering services for three wedding receptions slated for rural Burt County in August and September.

The requests now must be approved by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.