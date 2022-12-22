County changing of the guard set for Jan. 5

The changing of the guard in Dodge County following the Nov. 8 election will become official on Thursday, Jan. 5, when a slew of county officials will be sworn into office.

Among those being sworn in for positions are new Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel; County Clerk Micki Gilfry; County Attorney Pam Hopkins; along with current County Assessor Debbie Churchill; County Register of Deeds Carol Givens; County Treasurer Gail Bargstadt and County Surveyor Clark A. Boschult.

Weitzel, Churchill, Givens, Bargstadt and Boschult all ran uncontested in 2022, with Churchill, Givens, Bargstadt and Boschult being incumbents seeking new terms in office. Weitzel is a sergeant in the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and will be replacing retiring Sheriff Robert “Bob” Reynolds.

Gilfry defeated challenger James M. Dake by more than 5,000 votes in her bid to replace her longtime mentor and supervisor, iconic Fred Mytty.

Mytty has held the clerk’s office for 48 years, a whopping 12 terms in office.

Hopkins was victorious in her bid for county attorney, defeating challenger Richard B. Register by more than 3,500 votes. Hopkins will replace current County Attorney Sara Sopinski, who was appointed to the office and did not run for election.

Also being sworn in are county supervisors for District Bob Bendig, District 3 Lon L. Strand, District 5 Bob Missel, and District 7 Douglas L. Backens. All four are incumbents, with three being unchallenged and only one facing an opponent.

Backens was the lone supervisor to have a challenger in 2022, facing off against former Fremont City Council Member Susan Jacobus. Backens downed Jacobus by a sizable margin, winning 880 votes to her 433 votes.

The Jan. 5 swearing in ceremony will not include an official meeting of the county Board of Supervisors, and will only be to swear-in new and re-elected officials. The re-organization meeting for the Board of Supervisors is scheduled for 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the county courthouse.