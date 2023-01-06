County officials sworn into office

A new generation of county leaders and many returning incumbents took their oaths of office and officially became Dodge County elected officials on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Dodge County District Judge Geoffrey Hall presided over the swearing in ceremony of 11 county officials who were elected in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. A packed room of attendees, supporters and family members were present for the short ceremony in the Board of Supervisors chambers in the Dodge County Courthouse.

Hall stressed the importance of elected officials and their roles in county government during a short speech before he led the swearing in. Following the repeating of the oath of office, each official signed an individual oath of office form.

“I have a great feeling that 2023 will be a great year,” Hall noted, before reading a poem written by William Emerson, the brother of famed poet Ralph Waldo Emerson. The event was followed by a short meet-and-greet with doughnuts and coffee.

Among those who were sworn in for new positions on Thursday were new County Clerk Micki Gilfry, new Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel; new County Attorney Pam Hopkins; as well as returning-to-office incumbents County Assessor Debbie Churchill; County Register of Deeds Carol Givens; County Treasurer Gail Bargstadt and County Surveyor Clark A. Boschult.

Also sworn in were four incumbent county supervisors who won re-election: for District 1, Bob Bendig; District 3, Lon L. Strand; District 5, Bob Missel; and District 7, Douglas L. Backens. All four were incumbents, with three being unchallenged and only one facing an opponent.

Weitzel, Churchill, Givens, Bargstadt and Boschult all ran uncontested in 2022, with Churchill, Givens, Bargstadt and Boschult being incumbents seeking new terms in office. Weitzel was a sergeant in the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office who replaced retiring Sheriff Robert “Bob” Reynolds.

Gilfry defeated challenger James M. Dake by more than 5,000 votes in her bid to replace her long-time mentor and supervisor, iconic Fred Mytty. Mytty has held the clerk’s office for 48 years, a whopping 12 terms in office.

Hopkins was victorious in her bid for county attorney, defeating challenger Richard B. Register by more than 3,500 votes. Hopkins will replace current County Attorney Sara Sopinski, who was appointed to the office and did not run for election.