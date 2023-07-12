The Dodge County Supervisors are scheduled Wednesday, July 12, to possibly act on a request for $62,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help pay for needed matching dollars for new transportation services in Fremont.

The Fremont Area Transportation Task Force (FATT), which is comprised of five representatives from local organizations, submitted the request to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors on June 23, asking for two payments of $31,000 — one in 2023 and one in 2024.

According to a letter sent to supervisors, the five FATT members stated they have, “been working to address transportation issues arising from the recent decision by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging to end its transportation services for Dodge County.”

The City of Fremont is spearheading the effort to provide transportation services on a much more limited scope than ENOA, only providing transportation five days a week to areas within the Fremont City limits and 2 miles extended from the city boundaries.

The former ENOA program — which ended service on June 30 — had served five counties — the rural area of Douglas County as well as Dodge, Sarpy, Cass and Washington counties — providing transportation to a range of destinations, including medical facilities, doctor’s officers, grocery stores and other spots.

Officials from ENOA decided to end the program after analysis and a finding that the agency’s mission to serve senior citizens and elderly residents wasn’t being fully realized with the program. The service had excessive costs, and officials claims, had started to be abused by younger riders who were seeking rides to places such as casinos.

The City of Fremont is applying for a state 5311 Grant to assist with funding of the new program, which requires matching funds, hence the request to Dodge County for the two annual payments of $31,000. The city already purchased three vans formerly used by the ENOA program to use once the Fremont program is up and running.

In the letter to supervisors, the five task force members told the supervisors they were, “reaching out to this body for your commitment and support in order to provide the Fremont community with needed transportation services.”

The taskforce is comprised of Terra Uhing, from the Three Rivers Public Health Department; Christy Fiala, from the Fremont Area United Way; Melissa Diers, of the Fremont Area Community Foundation; Shawn Brown, from Methodist Fremont Health Foundation; and Michelle Padilla, of the Fremont Family Coalition.

“It is the hope of the task force that in the near future, services will be expanded to serve all of Dodge County,” members of the task force stated in the letter.

The five members also wrote that the target date for the start of transportation services was, “by the end of August 2023.”

In late June, Nick Hansen, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Fremont, said there are few details of the program finalized as he and others at the city are still working on the project.

The likely cost of a ride will be between $3 and $5, and the service has a tentative schedule not yet finalized of possibly 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, Hansen said in June. The ages eligible for riding the vans are 16 and older.

The City of Fremont is seeking one full-time driver, one part-time driver and one transportation coordinator or scheduler and advertisements are online at the city’s website, fremontne.gov.

During the June 13 meeting of the Fremont City Council, City Administrator Jody Sanders told the council members present — Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem was absent — that 90% of the salaries and pay for the three transportation staff members would be funded by the state 5311 grant.

Sanders also said the city is new to the transportation service, and the service will be developed and tweaked as more information is gleaned from ridership data and other information.

“We really don’t know what the volume will be. We could get slammed,” she said on June 13.

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, inside the board chambers on the third floor of of the Dodge County Courthouse.