Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company recognized the Village of Craig, as a Smart Rural Community℠ during an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Craig Fire Hall hosted by NNTC.

The designation comes from the Rural Broadband Association in conjunction with NNTC. This recognition is presented to those broadband enabled communities who see an importance of broadband Internet as a way to connect and grow through the capabilities of expanded online education, remote work, telehealth, ag technology, economic development, government services, safety and security. Phone company general manager Pat McElroy said Craig is a Gig-Certified capable community enabling technology for all those who live and work there.

Residents stopped by during the two-hour open house. McElroy talked about the importance of being part of the cooperative.

“In the past 20 years, more than $2.6 million has come back to our customers right here in Craig, and that’s money that’s staying right here in your community, which is pretty incredible if you think about that for a town this size,” said McElroy.

McElroy recognized the village and presented a Smart Rural Community℠ designation award to Craig Village Clerk Shauna Self.

At a time in Nebraska and the United States when state and federal governments are investing millions to help close the “Digital Divide,” Craig is already enjoying the same great fiber enabled speeds as those in urban areas like Lincoln and Omaha, he said.