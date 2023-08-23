There has been a change in Craig.

Megan Loftis Unwin, had been village clerk until mid-August. She has taken a job with Educational Service Unit No. 2 in Fremont.

A new clerk was sworn in at the regular August village board meeting. Welcome Shauna Self!

The lack of mowing and storage of personal items on village right-of-way was discussed. Notices will be sent out. If mowing is not done, the village has the legal right to have the mowing completed for a charge. If the bill isn’t paid, a tax lien may be filed.

Options for a storage shed also were discussed.

Changes to a 24-county solid waste coalition compact were approved. The two biggest changes were to update language which was put into place before the current landfill was constructed and that changes through further amendments can be put in place by a majority vote instead of every NNSWC member.

As the budget will need to be completed soon, ideas, hopes with cost estimates for the next year were requested. Making funds available for enforcement of laws and ordinances was a suggested addition.