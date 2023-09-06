Word has been received of the death of former Craig man Darren Carlson. A graveside service was held Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Craig Cemetery followed by a celebration of life luncheon at the Craig Fire Hall. Carlson, 50, passed away from a heart attack May 29, 2023, at his St. Petersburg, Florida, home.

Darren Paul was born Feb. 10, 1973 in Blair to Dennis and Pauline (Vanderpool) Carlson. Following his graduation from Oakland-Craig High School, he moved to Florida and spent most of his adult life there.

He was an over-the-road truck driver and an avid Harley-Davidson biker with many friends in Nebraska and Florida. While living in Florida, his nickname became “Nebraska.”

He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents Clair and Gail (Garner) Carlson and Paul and Eleanor (Stanley) Vanderpool; and aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his son Darren Samuel “Sam” of Ocoee, Florida; his mother, Pauline, of Elkhorn; sister Debbra (Andrew) Winslow and nephew Jude Winslow, all of Omaha; and several cousins.

Cards may be sent to Craig Fire Hall, 333 So. Main St., Craig, NE 68019.