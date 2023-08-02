Funeral services for David Case, 63, were held Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. He passed away peacefully at his Lyons home on July 22, 2023.

David Lee was born in Oakland on Jan. 23, 1960, the son of Leland and Doris (Reyzlik) Case. A lifelong resident of Lyons, David spent his life working mostly, in his love of farming, alongside his father.

On Feb. 9, 1979, he was united in marriage to Jaccie Muller. To this union four children were born.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three children and sister, Shirley Parker.

David is survived by his wife, Jaccie of Lyons, his daughter, Cassandra (Jonathan) Spencer and three grandsons: Samuel, Harold and Arthur of Kingdom City, Missouri; his brothers and sisters: John (Dorothy) Case of Crofton, Jim Case of Clifton, Colorado, Jane (Tom) Gatzemeyer of Rocheport, Missouri and Mary Culp of Honeoye Falls, New York; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

